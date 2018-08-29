Hotel Occupancy Takes Dip, Local Forecast Not That Rosy

VOL. 133 | NO. 172 | Thursday, August 30, 2018

Memphis hotel occupancy in 2018 has fallen off a torrid pace of recent years, with growth in home-sharing and the convention center’s pending renovation shouldering some of the blame, industry officials say.

Demand for the area’s 23,506 hotel and motel rooms has been flat so far this year, and occupancy was down 1.7 percent year to date in July, said Amanda Hite, president and chief executive officer of travel trend researcher STR.

Demand in the Downtown Memphis submarket was down 2.5 percent year to date, and occupancy was down 4.3 percent, but average daily rates were up a healthy 4.2 percent, to $155, Hite told a Southern Lodging Summit audience Wednesday, Aug. 29.

The areawide occupancy rate was 65.6 percent, Hite said. That was down from 66.8 percent this time last year for the area’s 253 hotels. The average daily room rate was up 2.3 percent, at $98, while revenue per available room was up 0.5 percent, at $64.

Lower hotel occupancy, particularly in the Downtown submarket, could be partially explained by the rise of Airbnb and what’s going on at the Memphis Cook Convention Center.

“What’s happening on the demand side for Memphis and specifically the Downtown market, that certainly is playing a role in why we’re see declining demand,” Hite said of online home rentals. “You have 2 percent of new hotel supply, but you do have other supply that’s impacting your hotel stays also that are not really accounted for at this point.”

Airbnb this week released data showing Memphis had more than 87,000 Airbnb guests in the year ending May 30.

Memphis Tourism president Kevin Kane said a planned multiyear renovation and expansion of the convention center has tamped down hotel demand usually generated by meetings and conventions.

The convention center upgrade was to have begun earlier this year, but bids came in over budget in March.

Project managers recently submitted revised plans for review by building officials, in advance of a mid-September solicitation for new bids and Nov. 1 bid opening.

Meanwhile, the city has pulled a permit for a contractor to do some asbestos abatement work in the main lobby, separate from the main project.

The convention center project includes updated meeting and convention facilities and amenities. But Kane says there will be short-term pain for hotels that rely on conventioneers during the 16- to 18-month construction.

Convention and meeting planners are reluctant to book dates in the convention center during construction, agreed Chuck Pinkowski, hospitality consultant and organizer of the lodging summit. The convention center is booking events in a shorter-term window until construction is finished.

Said Kane, “Even though we’re not closing the building, big chunks of the building will be closed.”

Hite said the national hotel industry continued to ride a period of sustained improvement through July.

But “2019 is not going to be quite as strong as 2018 and that’s more about the overall macroeconomic environment versus our specific industry,” Hite said. “Most economists are forecasting a recession the end of 2019 into 2020.”