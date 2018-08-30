VOL. 133 | NO. 172 | Thursday, August 30, 2018

The Collierville Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch and learn titled “5 Ways You Lose Money in Your Small Business” Thursday, Aug. 30, from 11:30 a.m.to 1 p.m. at chamber office, 485 Halle Park Drive. The guest speaker is Bill Piper, a partner in bookkeeping firm Two Roads. Cost is free for chamber members and $15 for nonmembers. Visit colliervillechamber.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Trails and Tails Thursday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. at750 Cherry Road. Bring your four-legged friend (on a leash) for a walk along MBG’s trails and pathways. Free with garden admission; complimentary plastic bags provided. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Novel hosts William Alan Webb for a discussion and signing of “Jurassic Jail” Thursday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, Aug. 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.