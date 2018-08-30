Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 172 | Thursday, August 30, 2018

Events

The Collierville Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch and learn titled “5 Ways You Lose Money in Your Small Business” Thursday, Aug. 30, from 11:30 a.m.to 1 p.m. at chamber office, 485 Halle Park Drive. The guest speaker is Bill Piper, a partner in bookkeeping firm Two Roads. Cost is free for chamber members and $15 for nonmembers. Visit colliervillechamber.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Trails and Tails Thursday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. at750 Cherry Road. Bring your four-legged friend (on a leash) for a walk along MBG’s trails and pathways. Free with garden admission; complimentary plastic bags provided. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Novel hosts William Alan Webb for a discussion and signing of “Jurassic Jail” Thursday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, Aug. 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.

RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 99 277 14,556
MORTGAGES 122 307 16,845
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 10 30 2,294
BUILDING PERMITS 189 496 30,264
BANKRUPTCIES 46 162 9,352
BUSINESS LICENSES 28 91 4,919
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 22 107 5,796
MARRIAGE LICENSES 15 61 3,159

