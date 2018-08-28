VOL. 133 | NO. 172 | Thursday, August 30, 2018

Grizzlies Waive Kobi Simmons

The Memphis Grizzlies have waived guard Kobi Simmons, who had been on a two-way contract with the NBA team and its G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

Simmons played in 32 games (12 starts) for the Grizzlies last season and averaged 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20.1 minutes during his rookie campaign. The 21-year-old also started all 26 of his appearances for the Hustle and averaged 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.04 steals in 30.9 minutes.

Simmons played one collegiate season at the University of Arizona, and signed the two-way contract with the Grizzlies on July 1, 2017, after going unselected in the 2017 NBA Draft.

His departure means the Grizzlies have an open two-way contract. Former University of Memphis forward D.J. Stephens recently said on local sports talk radio that he was close to signing a two-way contract with an NBA team, but could not yet say which team. Stephens played for the Grizzlies’ Las Vegas Summer League squad this season. He appeared in three games with the Milwaukee Bucks in the spring of 2014.

- Don Wade

New U of M Doctoral Degree Allows Students to Design Program

The University of Memphis will become only the third college in the country, along with Georgetown University and Southern Methodist University, to offer a terminal degree for students who want to work across disciplines to engage a topic or issue.

U of M’s University College will offer a Doctor of Liberal Studies (DLS) degree for the first time, beginning this fall. Students will be able to design their own interdisciplinary doctoral program; of the 54 total credit hours needed, 33 will come from at least two disciplines. Twenty-one credit hours are University College requirements and focus on the foundations of liberal studies and research in interdisciplinary studies.

Students also will be required to complete an oral comprehensive exam and defend their dissertation/capstone project. The six-credit-hour project will take place at the end of their program.

“We are excited about the potential of this degree for our students,” Colin Chapell, director of graduate studies for the University College, said in a release. “As employers continue to look for students with the ability to think critically and analyze data in new and unique ways, we believe that the DLS offers an invaluable skill set for those pursuing topics and ideas that cut across traditional boundaries.”

To pursue this degree, students must have earned a master’s degree from a regionally accredited U.S. college or university with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25.

For more information on the program, contact the University College at 901-678-2716 or ucgrad@memphis.edu.

- Special to The Daily News

Southwest Partners with TCAT on Advanced Automotive Training

Southwest Tennessee Community College has partnered with Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Memphis to make advanced training in automotive technology more accessible.

“This partnership represents a shift in our approach to workforce development and education in the Mid-South,” Southwest president Tracy Hall said in a press release. “We are not competitors, but partners in the quest to empower residents with credentials that lead to a better job, career and quality of life.”

The partnership enables students who earn an automotive certificate or diploma at TCAT Memphis to matriculate to Southwest more easily and affordably to attain advanced credentials in automotive technology.

The articulation agreement, effective Aug. 28, allows TCAT Memphis automotive technology graduates to transfer up to 28 credits to Southwest, which can be applied to earning an Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Technology degree in as little as two semesters.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Southwest,” TCAT Memphis president Roland Rayner said in a press release. “Our students’ investment in their training at TCAT Memphis can be applied toward an advanced degree that will empower them to better compete for jobs at high-volume automotive shops and for leadership opportunities. We offer excellent training at TCAT Memphis and now this partnership will allow our students to continue on a fantastic career pathway.”

The automotive program at Southwest has nearly tripled the number of graduates from five to 19 between 2016 and 2017.

“The Southwest program has the ability to graduate up to 50 students a year,” said Southwest vice president for academic affairs Chris Ezell. “Our students also are eligible to apply for Tennessee Reconnect scholarships, which means a degree, tuition free. It’s a win-win for local students and employers.”

- Special to The Daily News

College Planning Platform Calls Rhodes a Top Pick

A mobile-first college planning platform has named Rhodes College to two of its 2019 lists.

Rhodes is on College Raptor’s “Top 25 Best Colleges in the Southeast” and “Hidden Gems in the Southeast” lists. Rhodes is ranked No. 19 on the Best Colleges in the Southeast list. The top college was the University of Virginia, which is in Charlottesville.

The Best Colleges list ranks colleges based on an analysis of data on selectivity, financial health, academic rigor and student success. The Hidden Gems list was designed to help showcase schools that may fall under the general public’s radar. The 2019 Hidden Gems list is organized by region, with each state having up to three. Rhodes is one of three listed for Tennessee; the other two are Sewanee: The University of the South and Union University in Jackson.

View the Hidden Gems in the Southeast list here.

View the Top 25 Best Colleges in the Southeast list here.

- Special to The Daily News

Memphis in May Announces Open Call for 2019 Poster

Next year is the city of Memphis’ bicentennial celebration. Memphis in May International Festival has chosen the city to honor, instead of its usual custom of an honored country. And now, Memphis in May is holding an open call for local artists to create the 2019 commemorative poster.

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 1, artists living in Memphis and Shelby County can submit digital images of their original artwork that is inspired by the “vibrant culture and diverse tapestry of Memphis.”

A juried panel composed of artists, museum and gallery administrators, art academicians and art educators, as well as votes from the public, will determine the winning design and top finalists.

The final selections will be displayed at a local gallery in an exhibition entitled “VISIONS OF MEMPHIS,” as one of the festival’s month-long cultural exhibits.

The winning artwork will be included in the exhibit and be available for purchase.

The winning artist will receive $2,000, with the second- and third-place artists getting $1,000 and $500, respectively. Honorable mentions will each receive a $200 award.

“Each year, Memphis in May invites a member of the local creative community to pay tribute to the honored country by creating an original artwork,” James L. Holt, president and CEO of Memphis in May, said in a release. “With this year’s break from the tradition of honoring a country and instead honoring the rich history and culture of Memphis, we are also breaking from our traditional selection process and want Memphians to participate in both the submission and selection.”

For more information on guidelines and rules for submission, visit www.memphisinmay.org.

- Special to The Daily News