VOL. 133 | NO. 172 | Thursday, August 30, 2018

Cardinals Schedule 2019 Exhibition Game Against Redbirds at AutoZone Park

The St. Louis Cardinals will play an exhibition game against the Memphis Redbirds next March before the opening of Major League Baseball season, the Memphis club announced Wednesday, Aug. 29.

The March 25, 2019, game will mark the 10th time the major league club has played an exhibition game at AutoZone Park – a showdown dubbed the “Battle of the Birds.” The last time the two teams played was in 2017.

The Cardinals hold a 6-2-1 edge in the series, which at times can mean a loose set of baseball rules with some players moving from one dugout to the other and cutting other corners.

