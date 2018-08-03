Norvell Announces Two Roster Additions during Media Day

VOL. 133 | NO. 153 | Friday, August 3, 2018

Memphis football coach Mike Norvell announced the addition of Corteze Love and Nigel Brannon to the team’s roster during the Tigers annual Media Day Thursday, Aug. 2.

Both were members of Norvell’s class of 2018 which ranked No. 89 overall by 247Sports and No. 81 overall by Rivals. In the past, Norvell has strengthened his roster in camp with late qualifiers or players who took a academic redshirt like Jonathan Wilson, Carlito Gonzalez and Damonte Coxie. That could be the case once again this season, according to Norvell.

“We’ve been able to add a couple of new faces to start camp,” Norvell said at his introductory press conference. “We have Nigel Brannon, an offensive lineman from Oklahoma City, and Corteze Love, a defensive end and outside linebacker from Memphis, that have also joined our program to date that we’re very, very excited about. We’ll have a couple of additions possibly throughout camp.”

Love was a two-star defensive lineman out of Lausanne Collegiate School. He missed his senior season due to eligibility concerns but was able to play in the Lynx championship game where he was named the Defensive MVP.

Brannon is a 6-foot-5, 333-pound offensive tackle who picked Memphis over Arizona, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Washington State on National Signing Day. Four other offensive linemen joined Ryan Silverfield’s group ahead of fall camp.

Junior college defensive end Montre Bonner was not listed on the roster and will most likely not be with the team this fall. The former three-star defensive end recorded 14 sacks in his second season of JUCO football.

Every other freshman from the class of 2018 has made it to campus and reported to the football team. Former three-star Mississippi athlete Kenny Gainwell was listed at running back while Troy Hurst is shown as a defensive back and is expected to play safety. Louisiana native and incoming freshman Quindell Johnson is also expected to play defensive back.

Norvell only has eight seniors on the roster for the season after losing seniors like Riley Ferguson, Anthony Miller, Gabe Kuhn and Jonathan Cook. Even after the attrition the Tigers will return 16 of their starters from last season. Fifteen redshirt freshmen are on the roster

Jackson Dillon and Sam Craft will return for their sixth seasons after injury-plagued 2017 campaigns – Dillon suffering season-ending shoulder surgery, while Craft tore his ACL in preseason camp. These two are expected to add some experience to the squad.

“This is a young team – we only have eight seniors on the roster – but it’s also an experienced team,” Norvell said. “We’re returning 16 starters and some guys that we’re getting back, like Jackson Dillon and Sam Craft, have started plenty of games in their careers.”