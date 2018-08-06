FedEx Becomes Jersey Sponsor for Grizzlies

VOL. 133 | NO. 153 | Friday, August 3, 2018

FedEx Corp. is the Memphis Grizzlies’ first-ever jersey sponsor and the local delivery company's logo will be integrated into the team’s three newly designed Nike uniforms. Additionally, the Grizzlies in a special event Thursday night at FedExForum, introduced a refreshed logo, icon and word-mark as a part of a reimagined “brand identity” and announced a new design for the court at FedExForum.

But perhaps most encouraging for Grizzlies fans, point guard Mike Conley appears to have a pretty good chance to wear one of the new uniforms on opening night. Conley missed almost all of last season with a foot injury. Last week in Las Vegas, he was a limited participant in Team USA training camp.

On Thursday night, Conley expressed optimism about being ready for the season even as he and the team take a measured approach.

“There’s still days where I go really hard for a week and I’ll feel a little soreness,” Conley said. “That’s what they told me I’d feel up until training camp, ramping it up. And (then the soreness) goes away.

“I’m looking to get to camp and be free, no limitations. That’s the goal. This month of August will be good to go from individual contact work to five-on-five full-court, which we’re on pace to do. And then give me the month of September to really get ready for training camp and be ready to go.”

Conley admitted he might like to be pushing even harder to be ready for the season.

“A very cautious pace, probably too cautious for my liking,” he said. “I’m all-in and it’s been going great, so I can’t knock it at all.”

As for the Grizzlies’ updated uniforms and branding, it marks the first significant change in the brand since 2004.

“It’s something you have to look at pretty regularly,” said Jason Wexler, president of business operations. “You have to be pretty judicious as to when you do it. You don’t want to cut a brand off that’s doing great. But you also don’t want to let it get stale.

“And the other thing is it takes about two years of lead time to get a brand to market in the NBA.”

The new uniforms will borrow a bit from the team’s early seasons in Vancouver and Memphis. A new stylized shipping container mark will pay homage to Memphis as a distribution center – rivers, roads, railways and runways – and will be featured in each uniform as both a pattern and on the waistband.

The bear icon now features a steel gray outline and subtle color changes, including the infusion of more “Beale Street Blue” to make the bear’s gold eyes appear even fiercer.

The court design is notable for the wood grain running the width of the court instead of the length of the court.

“We’re going to have the only court in the NBA that cuts against the grain,” Wexler said.

David J. Bronczek, president and COO of FedEx Corp., said: “You have FedExForum, you have the Grizzlies; it just made sense to have the FedEx” logo on the uniforms.