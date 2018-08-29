VOL. 133 | NO. 171 | Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Memphis Cashes In On Airbnb Agreement

Airbnb booked 87,000 overnight guests in Memphis and generated more than $647,000 in hospitality taxes during the first year of an agreement with Memphis city government.

The home-sharing platform reported Tuesday, Aug. 28, that rentals were up 67 percent year over year, including a significant spike during this year’s Memphis in May International Festival and Beale Street Music Festival.

Airbnb reached an agreement with Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration last year. Starting June 1, 2017, it began automatically collecting the 3.5 percent Memphis hotel-motel tax and a tourism surcharge of $2 a bed per night for all rentals in Memphis.

It was Airbnb’s first tax partnership in Tennessee. The decade-old company has since reached agreements to collect state and local sales taxes for the Tennessee Department of Revenue and lodging taxes on Airbnb rentals in Knoxville and Chattanooga/Hamilton County.

- Special to The Daily News

Rhodes Debate Canceled After Blackburn Declines to Participate

Rhodes College has canceled a mid-September debate planned for the U.S. Senate race after Republican candidate Rep. Marsha Blackburn declined to participate, according a school spokesman.

Democratic candidate former governor Phil Bredesen committed to participate in the debate scheduled for Sept. 13 at Rhodes, as well as three others, but Blackburn turned down the college’s invitation to join the debate, according to Rhodes spokesman Matt Gerien.

Rhodes officials decided to cancel the event after consulting with media partners set to participate in the debate, Gerien said.

Blackburn announced Monday she will take part in a Sept. 25 debate at Cumberland University in Lebanon, just outside Nashville. Blackburn didn’t say why she refused to join the Rhodes College debate.

“There are significant differences between how Phil Bredesen and I will serve Tennesseans in the Senate, and this debate will highlight that contrast,” Blackburn said in a statement.

Bredesen, who accepted offers to debate in Memphis, Lebanon, Chattanooga and Knoxville, issued a statement saying he understands the “Washington playbook” calls for avoiding debates but that he believes Tennesseans in every region of the state should be able to see the candidates discuss issues.

“The closest debate to Memphis shouldn’t be more than 200 miles away, and I hope Congressman Blackburn reconsiders. Memphians and West Tennesseans deserve attention to their issues just as much as the rest of the state, and that is why I intend to be at Rhodes on Sept. 13 and host a forum to share my ideas.”

Gubernatorial candidates, Republican nominee Bill Lee and Democratic nominee Karl Dean, are scheduled to hold debates Oct. 2 in Memphis, Oct. 9 in Kingsport and Oct. 12 in Nashville.

-Special to The Daily News

Memphis Hustle Start Home Schedule Nov. 9

The Memphis Hustle basketball team has announced the regular-season schedule for its 2018-19 season in the NBA G League, beginning its home slate with a pair of weekend games on Friday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. against the Windy City Bulls and on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. against the Austin Spurs.

The opening weekend begins a season-long six-game homestand lasting through Nov. 25. The Hustle will start the season on the road for the first time, taking on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. The team will play 24 home games at Landers Center, 24 road games and two games at NBA G League Showcase 2019, with dates and opponents to be announced at a later date.

The team will host its second annual Financial Literacy Education Day Game, presented by Renasant Bank, on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 10:30 a.m. against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Fans can purchase season tickets starting at $10 per game that feature multiple Season Ticket Holder benefits, including member discounts on gear and merchandise, playoff ticket priority for both the Memphis Hustle and Memphis Grizzlies, invitations to select Grizzlies games during the 2018/19 season and more.

Floor seats and tables are still available. Other ticket packages will be announced at a later date. Additionally, the Memphis Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 15 or more. Single-game tickets will go on sale this fall.

- Don Wade

New Post Office Coming to Southwind

A new Post Office will open Wednesday, Aug. 29, in Winchester Commons shopping center at Hacks Cross and Winchester roads.

The Hacks Cross Finance Unit is located at 7948 Winchester, Suite 12, near Southwind and the FedEx Express World Headquarters. Retail hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

The U.S. Postal Service said a grand opening will be held in September.

- Special to The Daily News

WLOK Black Film Festival Begins Four-Day Run Thursday

Memphis’ gospel radio station is hosting its third annual WLOK Black Film Festival beginning Thursday at Southwest Tennessee Community College’s Downtown campus.

The festival features a series of movies created by local filmmakers that depict the black experience in American film.

Participating films must either feature a black actor or actress in a leading role, a black filmmaker, or the content of the film must focus on the social significance of the black experience in America.

The schedule is:

Thursday, Aug. 30 – New filmmakers’ presentation, 7 p.m., at Southwest Tennessee Community College Downtown campus

Friday, Aug. 31 – "Black Panther," 7 p.m., The Memphis Pink Palace, preceded by a 6 p.m. red-carpet event

Saturday, Sept. 1 – "Coming to America," 8 p.m., Memphis College of Art

Sunday, Sept. 2 – "What’s Love Got to Do With It," 3 p.m., Malco Studio on the Square, followed by a discussion on domestic abuse

Sunday, Sept. 2 – "Selma," 7 p.m., National Civil Rights Museum

The film festival is held in conjunction with WLOK’s Stone Soul Picnic, held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1 at the Levitt Shell in Overton Park.

- Special to The Daily News