VOL. 133 | NO. 171 | Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Former Redbirds Manager Mike Shildt Named Permanent Cardinals Leader

The Associated Press

Updated 4:40PM
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have removed the interim tag from Mike Shildt's title, promoting him to manager after he led the team into postseason contention since taking over for the fired Mike Matheny.

Shildt, a former manager of the Memphis Redbirds, has guided the Cardinals to a 26-12 record since July 15, and they now hold the top spot in the National League wild card standings. The Cardinals were 47-46 and trailed the Cubs by 7 ½ games when Matheny was fired.

The Cardinals made the announcement at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

"Over the past 15 years, Mike has been mentored by many great baseball men, including George Kissell, Tony La Russa and Mark DeJohn. Now he has an opportunity to share his insights throughout the entire organization," said Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak.

Shildt, 50, has been with the Cardinals organization since 2004, including two years as manager of the Redbirds in 2015 and 2016. He has served on the team's major league coaching staff the past two seasons, and became the 50th manager in franchise history when he was named to the interim position.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

