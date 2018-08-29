VOL. 133 | NO. 171 | Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Collierville Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch and learn titled “5 Ways You Lose Money in Your Small Business” Thursday, Aug. 30, from 11:30 a.m.to 1 p.m. at chamber office, 485 Halle Park Drive. The guest speaker is Bill Piper, a partner in bookkeeping firm Two Roads. Cost is free for chamber members and $15 for nonmembers. Visit colliervillechamber.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Trails and Tails Thursday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Bring your four-legged friend (on a leash) for a walk along MBG’s trails and pathways. Free with garden admission; complimentary plastic bags provided. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Novel hosts William Alan Webb for a discussion and signing of “Jurassic Jail” Thursday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, Aug. 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.