Sen. John McCain to be Buried Next to Best Friend at U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — It will be a fitting final resting place for a man who prized military service, cherished friendship and had little patience for formalities.

U.S. Sen. John McCain, the Arizona Republican who died Saturday of brain cancer, will be buried Sunday on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, right next to a lifelong friend, within earshot of the next generation of midshipmen and within view of the banks of Severn River.

The senator's choice was another that showed his trademark individuality. McCain selected the out-of-the-way spot over the grandeur and solemnity of Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where his father and grandfather — both admirals — are buried. Instead, the decorated Vietnam War veteran, former prisoner of war and six-term senator opted for a front-row position next to his friend Chuck Larson, himself an admiral and ally throughout McCain's remarkable life.

"Near, where our paths first crossed," McCain wrote in his memoir of the site.

McCain's office said on Sunday that Larson, who died in 2014, had reserved four plots at the site — for himself, McCain and their wives, both now widows.

From the grassy spot, the grunts and shouts of dozens of exercising midshipmen on Forrest Sherman Field float up to the grave site. Beyond that, crew teams row by and around the peninsula that since at least 1868 has served as the Naval Academy's cemetery. Boats sail past, and occasional car horns from the nearby Baltimore Boulevard bridge interrupt the peace.

On Saturday, as McCain spent his final hours surrounded by family at his ranch in Arizona, his grave was already marked. "Sect 8 1704 McCain," read a handwritten sign on a wooden post, noting the section and grave number, adjacent to Larson's grave.

In between two wooden stakes sat an orange traffic cone, a sentry that might have amused McCain with its unceremonious placement for a former presidential candidate amid the elegant, weathered gravestones.

McCain and Larson's friendship began at the academy, where McCain ranked near the bottom of the class of 1958. His best friend, Larson, finished near the top, receiving his diploma and personal congratulations from President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

They were roommates through flight school. Larson went on to become commander in chief of military forces in the Pacific. He was the second-youngest admiral in history. Larson also was named superintendent of the Naval Academy twice, the last time in 1994 with a mission to restore morale after the largest cheating scandal in its history.

McCain was shot down over Vietnam and tortured for five-and-a-half years as a prisoner of war. After his return to the U.S., he was elected to the House in 1982 and the Senate in 1986. He ran unsuccessfully for president in 2000 and 2008.

His rebellious nature sometimes frustrated his political allies and strained friendships. But Larson and McCain stayed "the closest of friends," McCain wrote.

McCain spoke at the academy as Larson, who died of leukemia at age 77, prepared to leave in 1998.

The private burial service next Sunday will conclude nearly a week of events honoring McCain.

Plans taking shape called for McCain to lie in state Wednesday in the Arizona State Capitol on what would have been his 82nd birthday. A funeral will be conducted Thursday at North Phoenix Baptist Church with former Vice President Joe Biden speaking.

In Washington, McCain will lie in state Friday in the Capitol Rotunda with a formal ceremony and time for the public to pay respects. On Saturday, a procession will pass the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and arrive for a funeral at Washington National Cathedral. Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are expected to speak at the service.

A private funeral is planned for Sunday afternoon at the Naval Academy Chapel followed by the private burial at the academy cemetery.

President Donald Trump was not expected to attend any of the services. McCain had long feuded with Trump, and two White House officials said McCain's family had asked, before the senator's death, that Trump not attend services. Vice President Mike Pence is likely to attend, said the officials.

Trump noted the senator's death in a tweet Saturday: "My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!" First lady Melania Trump tweeted thanks to McCain for his service to the country.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.