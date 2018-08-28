Redbirds Dakota Hudson, Tyler O’Neill Named to All-PCL Team

VOL. 133 | NO. 170 | Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Memphis Redbirds right-handed pitcher Dakota Hudson and outfielder Tyler O’Neill were named to the All-Pacific Coast League Team, the league office announced Monday, marking the first time in franchise history that Memphis has had two players named to the All-PCL Team in the same season.

Hudson, who was named a midseason PCL All-Star and participated in the MLB Futures Game, started 19 games for the Redbirds before being called up by St. Louis. He went 13-3 with a 2.50 ERA in 111.2 innings with the Redbirds. He allowed just 31 earned runs, one home run and struck out 87 batters.

Hudson is tied for the second-most wins in a season in Memphis history with 13. Had he pitched another 0.1 innings with the Redbirds, he would have set the franchise record for best ERA in a season.

He made his major league debut on July 28 against the Chicago Cubs. He threw a scoreless inning of relief, striking out two. In 13 relief appearances with St. Louis this season, Hudson is 4-1 with a 3.14 ERA in 14.1 innings of work. Opposing batters are hitting just .176 (9-for-51) off the rookie.

O’Neill hit .311 (74-for-238) in 64 games with the Redbirds this season. He hit 26 home runs for the ‘Birds, driving in 63 runs, and scoring 61 times. He posted an on-base percentage of .385, a slugging percentage of .693, and an OPS of 1.078.

O’Neill made his major league debut on April 19 in a short stint with the big league club. He recorded his first hit on May 18 the next time he was called up by the Cardinals, and connected on his first home run May 19. In 35 games with St. Louis, he is hitting .282 (24-for-85) with six home runs and 15 RBI.

In addition, O’Neill had six multi-home run games with the Redbirds this season, and also became the sixth player in franchise history to record a three home run game, accomplishing the feat on July 22 at AutoZone Park.