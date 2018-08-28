Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 170 | Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Paragon Bank Sees Near-Record Results in Q2

Special to The Daily News

Updated 4:54PM
Paragon Bank’s second-quarter financial earnings came in 60 percent higher than Q1 2018 and 25 percent higher than in the second quarter last year.

Paragon reported net income of $778,695. The only quarter with a higher net income was the fourth quarter of 2013, when the deferred-tax asset was recognized, according to the bank.

“We are thrilled by last quarter’s performance, which shows our team’s immense dedication to both Paragon and our growing customer base,” Robert Shaw, CEO at Paragon Bank, said in a news release. "As we move further into the second half of the year, we anticipate sustained progress.”

