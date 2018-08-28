Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 170 | Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Events

The Beethoven Club Music Series, featuring a performance by some of Memphis' brightest young college classical musicians, continues Tuesday, Aug. 28, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The Beethoven Club of Memphis hosts the series on the last Tuesday of every month. Admission is free; light refreshments will be served. Visit beethovenclubmemphis.org.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Trails and Tails Thursday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Bring your four-legged friend (on a leash) for a walk along MBG’s trails and pathways. Free with garden admission; complimentary plastic bags provided. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Novel hosts William Alan Webb for a discussion and signing of “Jurassic Jail” Thursday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, Aug. 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.

RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 83 83 14,362
MORTGAGES 73 73 16,611
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 11 11 2,275
BUILDING PERMITS 168 168 29,936
BANKRUPTCIES 60 60 9,250
BUSINESS LICENSES 31 31 4,859
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 58 58 5,747
MARRIAGE LICENSES 29 29 3,127

