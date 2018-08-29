VOL. 133 | NO. 170 | Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Clapp Named PCL Manager of the Year – Again Special to The Daily News Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



Memphis Redbirds manager Stubby Clapp was named Pacific Coast League manager of the year on Tuesday, Aug. 28, his second consecutive year to win the honor.

Clapp becomes only the third manager in PCL history to win the honor in consecutive seasons. Tacoma’s Dan Rohn was recognized in 2004 and 2005, while Jim Lefebvre of Phoenix was honored in 1985 and 1986.

Clapp guided the Redbirds to their second-straight American South Division championship this season. After closing out the team’s final homestand on Monday night, Memphis’ record was 80-53 with seven games remaining on the road.

The Redbirds have had four 80-win seasons in franchise history, and Clapp is connected to three of them – as a player in 2000, and as a manager when the team won 91 games in 2017 and this season. The fourth time was in 2010 when the Redbirds went 82-62.

Memphis was 9-1 to start the season, including Clapp’s 100th win. The milestone was not only the fastest in Redbirds history, but he became the fastest to reach 100 wins in the 116-year history of the Pacific Coast League.

Memphis clinched the division over the weekend and holds an 11-game lead over the second-place Nashville Sounds in the PCL’s Southern Division.

According to the Redbirds release on the honor for Clapp, the Redbirds are on pace for the best ERA mark in franchise history. Memphis has not lost its hold on first place since April 28, 2017.

Clapp directed the team this year despite numerous call-ups to the parent St. Louis Cardinals, leading to constant adjustments to the Redbirds lineup.