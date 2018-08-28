Bike Share Deal Coincides with City’s 901 Identity

VOL. 133 | NO. 170 | Tuesday, August 28, 2018

The Explore Bike Share folks plan to celebrate the 901 on 9/01 with a special monthly price of $9.01 for the transportation system.

From Thursday, Aug. 30, until Thursday, Sept. 6, Explore Bike Share will offer the special rate associated with the city’s area code – the alternate identity for the Bluff City and surrounding areas.

The 901 Day special will activate upon the first ride and remain valid for the next 30 days at the discounted price, according to a release from Bike Share.

Trey Moore, Explore Bike Share’s executive director, said, “901 Day is a celebration of all things Memphis, and our sponsors and community partners represent an incredibly diverse set of local health, entertainment, art, community and tourism organizations that make our city the cultural hub that it is.”

Explore Bike Share, a nonprofit that launched in May, has 600 bicycles available across 60 locations for riders seeking alternative types of transportation. Organizers expect to expand the number of bikes to 900 by 2019.

The bicycles are available around the clock and 365 days a year. Those using the service can rent a bicycle at one of the 60 stations, ride as long as they want and drop the bike off at another station.

“As a nonprofit created and launched by Memphians for Memphians, we’re celebrating in earnest,” Sara Studdard, the nonprofit’s community engagement and marketing director, said in the release. “We want to use and contribute to the passion surrounding this special celebration of Memphis culture to further our mission to connect Memphis using our affordable, accessible and available method of public transportation and recreation.”

The special 901 Day membership price will go live on Thursday morning at https://explorebikeshare.bcycle.com/top-nav-pages/membership.