VOL. 133 | NO. 170 | Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Daily Digest

Website Set Up To Benefit U of M’s Azab

University of Memphis junior men's basketball forward Karim Azab was diagnosed recently with leukemia and a family-approved website, https://momentum.memphis.edu/project/10948, has been created to help with expenses.

Tax-deductible donations can be made through this website and will be used specifically for the Azab family to assist with medical and necessary family expenses as permitted within NCAA rules.

Azab played in 15 games for the Tigers during the 2017-18 season.

- Don Wade

Medical Device Logistics Co. Finds New Industrial Space

HealthLink, a Netherlands-based medical device logistics company, has moved.

The company came to Memphis in 2016, leasing a 32,000-square-foot FDA-certified warehouse at 3655 Knight Road, as previously reported by The Daily News.

On Aug. 24, HealthLink was listed as the tenant for a $930,000 building permit application for “new tenant space renovations” at 4049 Willow Lake Blvd.

Dan Walker Associates Inc. is listed as the general contractor.

To read more about what brought HealthLink to Memphis, read The Daily News’ coverage from May 2016.

- Special to The Daily News

Bankruptcy Court Building to Undergo Construction

The Downtown office tower that houses U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Tennessee will soon be under construction.

Property owner G.P.T. Properties Trust applied for a $600,000 building permit for alterations at 200 Jefferson Ave.

The tenant is listed as U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The architect is WB Interiors.

This summer, a suspended pedestrian bridge was built to connect the office tower to an adjacent parking garage.

- Special to The Daily News

Pulmonary Specialists Pull Office Renovation Permit

Mid-South Pulmonary Specialists P.C. is renovating its offices in the iBank Tower, also known as White Station Tower, on Poplar Avenue.

Dan Walker Associates Inc. applied for a $151,785 building permit on Aug. 24.

The permit is for renovations to the existing eighth-floor office space leased by Mid-South Pulmonary Specialists P.C.

The pulmonary practice includes 19 providers trained in pulmonary medicine, which refers to lung disorders such as asthma, COPD, influenza, pneumonia, lung cancer and tuberculosis.

- Special to The Daily News

