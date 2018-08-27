The Week Ahead: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

VOL. 133 | NO. 169 | Monday, August 27, 2018

Good morning, Memphis! When the calendar turns to September on Saturday, it becomes all things 901 for Memphians. Saturday also marks the first professional soccer game to be held in Memphis and the season opener for the University of Memphis Tigers.

Maurice Cox, City of Detroit planning director, is coming to Clayborn Temple on Monday to share his experiences on the importance of place in designing economic development strategies to meet citywide and neighborhood needs. Chantel Rush, a program officer with The Kresge Foundation’s American Cities Practice, will introduce Cox, an urban designer, architectural educator and former mayor of Charlottesville, North Carolina.

Doors open at 3:45 p.m. with provided refreshments and beverages. Parking is available in the FedExForum media lot across from Clayborn Temple. The event is free, but requires registration.

Still confused about what blockchain actually is and how you (or your business) can benefit? Startup Grind is hosting a Blockchain 101 workshop at Memphis Bioworks on Tuesday. Early bird tickets are $10.

And if you are interested in learning about more technology, on Wednesday at the University of Memphis’ FedEx Institute of Technology, Dr. Firouzeh Sabri is giving a talk featuring shipping technology innovations, including things like sensors and aerogels. Sabri’s Advanced Insulating Materials and Sensor Tech for Logistics is free.

Saturday, Sept. 1, is also known as 901 Day, in honor of our area code, of course. And, lots of people are celebrating the local holiday.

The name and logo of United Soccer League’s new franchise will be revealed on Saturday. At AutoZone Park, the first-ever professional soccer game will happen, featuring Tim Howard and the Colorado Rapids versus the Tulsa Roughnecks. Get tickets and more information here.

At Crosstown Concourse there will be a jam session, a ukulele flash mob, beer, boozy popsicles, a DJ, balloon art, poetry from Adam the Poet, art vendors, a craft area, hula hooping, corn hole, a wading pool, giant Jenga and giant Connect Four. The day’s events culminate with the Crosstown Concourse tower’s new lights being flipped on after sundown.

The Metal Museum is bringing The M4, its mobile forge and foundry, to Saddle Creek. Near the Saddle Creek Beer Garden, guests can watch the foundry team prepare molds, learn the process and watch as they create small castings in aluminum.

You can find more 901 Day events here.

The University of Memphis Tigers open the 2018 football season Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium against the Mercer Bears. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Click here for tickets or more information.

