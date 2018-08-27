Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 169 | Monday, August 27, 2018

Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Heroin in Overdose

The Associated Press

Updated 4:24PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

MEMPHIS (AP) — A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to selling heroin to a man who died of an overdose.

The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis said in a news release Friday that David Mitchell Murray faces 20 years to life in federal prison at sentencing Nov. 2.

Murray pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin resulting in the death of Sean Heywood.

Prosecutors say Heywood made an arrangement over the phone with Glenda Aldape to buy heroin on March 28, 2016. Prosecutors say Aldape sent Murray to deliver the heroin to Heywood.

Heywood's father later found him unresponsive on the bathroom floor. An autopsy showed Heywood died of a lethal heroin dose.

Aldape has been indicted on heroin-related charges. Her lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 131 436 14,279
MORTGAGES 162 533 16,538
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 8 62 2,264
BUILDING PERMITS 135 1,015 29,768
BANKRUPTCIES 49 264 9,190
BUSINESS LICENSES 28 127 4,828
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 29 156 5,689
MARRIAGE LICENSES 20 116 3,098

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.