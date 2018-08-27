VOL. 133 | NO. 169 | Monday, August 27, 2018

Restaurant Returns To Roots on Broad

Lucky Cat Ramen will move this fall to 2583 Broad Ave. in the former Jack Magoo’s sports bar space.

The restaurant is now at 247 Cooper St.

Lucky Cat will be in a 5,000-square-foot building that offers more dining space in addition to a courtyard and patio.

With the larger space, owners Zach and Sarah Nicholson plan to provide live music, hold monthly dinners and add raised, outdoor planting beds.

They expect to open on Broad in October.

“This is an ideal and meaningful location for us,” Zach Nicholson said an a release. “We did our very first pop-up shop just down the road at City & State and later held regular pop-up shops at The Cove. This neighborhood has been kind and supportive to us and we’re glad to be putting down permanent roots where we got our start.”

-Special to The Daily News

Shelby County Unemployment Decreased Slightly in July

Shelby County’s unemployment rate in July was 4.8 percent, down from 4.9 percent in June, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The unemployment rate in 57 of Tennessee’s 95 counties improved in July. The unemployment rate was stagnant in 19 counties compared to June and increased in the other 19 counties.

Sixty-two counties had unemployment rates below 5 percent in July, while 33 counties had a rate of 5 percent or greater.

“The summer months significantly impact the unemployment situation across the state,” said TDLWD commissioner Burns Phillips, in a prepared statement. “People are not working seasonal jobs, they’re out of town and not able to work, or they’ve just graduated and are looking for work. There are many factors that play a role in summer unemployment figures.”

Eight of the top 10 Tennessee counties with the lowest unemployment surround Nashville’s Davidson County. Williamson County had the lowest unemployment rate in Tennessee at 2.9 percent. Davidson County had the state’s second-lowest unemployment rate during July at 3 percent. The top 10 counties with the lowest unemployment each had a rate of 3.5 percent or less.

Tennessee had a seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in July. Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.

The department will release the August 2018 statewide unemployment rate on Thursday, Sept. 20.

-Special to the Daily News

Court Dismisses Club 152 Lawsuit

Last call at Purple Haze nightclub near FedExForum won’t get any earlier thanks to a judicial ruling.

Club 152, whose ownership team includes co-owner Wilber Hensley, filed a lawsuit April 28, 2016, immediately prior to the Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival to stop Purple Haze Nightclub from serving alcohol between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., claiming it was not physically located in the Beale Street Historic District.

On Aug. 15, the Chancery Court of Shelby County for the 30th Judicial District in Memphis dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice.

“Purple Haze can now continue operations and selling alcohol until 5 a.m. like every other business located in the Beale Street Historic District,” Edward Bearman, attorney for Purple Haze Nightclub, said in a press release. “Our position from the beginning was this suit had no merit. Purple Haze is finally vindicated in the matters of this lawsuit.”

Businesses in the Beale Street district are allowed to serve alcohol between 3-5 a.m. while businesses outside the district have to stop serving alcohol at 3 a.m. Purple Haze fought the allegations made by Club 152 with the argument that the lawsuit had no merit and the claims were politically and monetarily motivated.

Efforts to try to rescind Purple Haze Nightclub’s rights to serve alcohol after 3 a.m. drew involvement from Beale Street Merchants Association, the city of Memphis, and Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC).

In December 2017 the DMC acknowledged to the court that Purple Haze was in fact located in the Downtown district. In March 2018, Purple Haze filed a motion to dismiss on several grounds, including that Club 152 did not have a private right to action under the prevailing statute.

“I have been very confident in the judicial system to prevail in our favor,” said Pat Thomasson, owner of Purple Haze Nightclub, in a press release. “I will continue to offer quality entertainment to the area and am pleased to be able to continue our operations until 5 a.m. I am glad this is behind us.”

- Special to The Daily News

Japanese Culture, Traditions Celebrated at Upcoming Festival

The Memphis Japan Festival, celebrating the country’s people, traditions and contemporary culture, is coming to the Memphis Botanic Garden Sept. 30.

The festival, held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will include traditional and contemporary Japanese music and dance performances, tours of the Japanese Garden, Japanese “candyman,” taiko drummers, a family circus, sumo-suit wrestling, “Hello Kitty” and “Ninja Turtle” bounce houses and Japanese martial arts on the lawn, among other attractions.

Garden admission will be half price, $5 per adult and $2.50 for children ages 3-12 years old, compliments of festival sponsor and co-hosts the Japan-America Society of Tennessee and Consulate General of Japan in Nashville.

Admission is free for botanic garden members. Admission also includes access to the outdoor exhibition, Origami in the Garden. Parking is free.

An advisory council and a committee of community volunteers provide support for the festival and accompanying week of festivities. Primary funding is provided by corporate sponsors and individual donors. Tax deductible donations may be made online or at the festival.

For more information visit www.memphisjapanfestival.org.

Leading up to the Memphis Japan Festival, Japan Week 2018 will feature Japan-centric events:

•Sept. 21: Opening day of Origami in the Garden at Memphis Botanic Garden

•Sept. 22: Family Movie Night at Memphis Botanic Garden, celebrating the opening of Origami in the Garden with Kubo and the Two Strings

•Sept. 27: Persona Non Grata (??????) at Malco Paradiso, follows the life of Japanese diplomat, Chiune Sugihara, who saved the lives of over 6,000 Jewish refugees during World War II. Space is limited. RSVP by email to templenews@timemphis.org

•Sept. 27: Asian Aperitifs in the Japanese Garden at Memphis Botanic Garden

•Sept. 28: Japan Week Invitational Golf Outing at Ridgeway Country Club