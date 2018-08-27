Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 169 | Monday, August 27, 2018

Around Memphis: August 27

Updated 3:11PM
The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…

Memphis Wants to Know Landlords’ Names
Rachel Dovey, Next City

Macarons & More: Memphis’ New 17 Berkshire in Chimes Square
Andria K. Brown, StyleBlueprint Memphis

TV Talking Heads from Memphis
Jackson Baker, The Memphis Flyer

Opinion | The Memphis Police Spied on Activists
Leta Mccollough Seletzky, The New York Times

Southern Farmhouse: Collierville Town Square’s Spot for Stylish Home Decor
Ali Boone, StyleBlueprint Memphis

Memphis police used fake Facebook account to monitor Black Lives Matter, trial reveals
Antonia Noori Farzan, Washington Post

What’s Going on With Aretha Franklin’s Birth House in Memphis?
Brentin Mock, CityLab

An Interview With David Quarles IV, Visual Artist and Jewelry Designer
Erica Williams, Choose901

One Couple's Week In Memphis, TN, On A Joint $133,000 Salary 
Refinery29

Hog super-fan impresses recruit with Memphis trip
Richard Davenport, Whole Hog Sports (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Memphis schools in most need of growth see gains, but vast majority of students still not on grade level
Laura Faith Kebede, Chalkbeat Tennessee

Mavis Staples remembers Aretha Franklin in her own words
Mavis Staples (as told to Randy Lewis), Los Angeles Times

Beloved Memphis Barbecue Joint Chooses Katy for First Houston-Area Location
Amy McCarthy, Eater Houston

Author, Brand Ambassador & Railway Solutions Manager, Roquita Coleman-Williams: FACES of Memphis
Andria K. Brown, StyleBlueprint Memphis

Trump’s tariffs will make fixing your car more expensive
Sarah Gardner, Bloomberg

