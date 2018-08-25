VOL. 11 | NO. 34 | Saturday, August 25, 2018

Renovation Permit Filed For Huey’s Cordova

A building permit application worth more than $360,000 was filed Wednesday, Aug. 22, for the Huey’s in Cordova.

Traditional Construction Co. Inc. applied for a $363,531 building permit for “alterations, renovations to existing restaurant” at 1771 N. Germantown Parkway.

The address is Huey’s Cordova location near the intersection of Germantown Parkway and Dexter Road.

The “World Famous” Huey burgers have been voted Best Burger since 1984 by Memphis Magazine’s Reader’s Poll.

Founded in Memphis in 1970, Huey’s is known for its burgers, “prescription” bars and ceilings full of toothpicks.

UTHSC Contributed $4B To 2017 State Economy

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center contributed approximately $4 billion to Tennessee’s economy last year.

The main campus in Memphis generated approximately $3 billion, or 74 percent of the total economic impact. The medical college employs more than 23,900 people at its Memphis campus.

Cyril F. Chang, a professor of economics at the Fogelman College of Business and Economics at the University of Memphis, conducted the 2017 Economic Impact Report for UTHSC, the first report since 2011.

For contrast, the previous report, done by the Methodist Le Bonheur Center for Healthcare Economics and the Sparks Bureau of Business and Economic Research at U of M, found UTHSC’s economic impact to the state to be about $2.3 billion.

“As a major employer and purchaser of goods and services, UTHSC contributes substantively to the economic well-being of the communities it serves by creating jobs, stimulating economic activities, and supporting public programs through tax revenues generated directly and indirectly by the economic benefits derived from the presence of UTHSC,” the 2017 report states.

The report not only includes the market value of total sales and jobs supported by the main campus in Memphis and campuses in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Nashville, but also affiliate organizations and community-based social services and foundations that affect the people of Tennessee as well as the inpatient care revenues earned by local hospitals as a result of services provided by UTHSC clinical faculty.

The $4 billion estimate also includes federal, state and local taxes.

A broad breakdown looks like this:

-Direct impact of the four campuses: $2.2 billion

-Indirect effect (firms that supply goods and services to UTHSC): $719.3 million

-Induced effect (increased sales from household spending of income earned as a result of UTHSC): $1.1 billion

-Jobs supported by UTHSC and affiliated organizations: 32,333

U of M Program Mentors High School Seniors

The University of Memphis announced Thursday, Aug. 23, a new Growing, Educating and Mentoring Students (GEMS) initiative to help high school seniors gain access to resources that can help them through the college application process.

GEMS will help open the doors to the University of Memphis to a larger audience of high school students who are interested in earning a post-secondary degree, but may not yet have had the opportunity to visit or benefit from the resources available on campus.

“Many times, students have the drive and ability to succeed, but they don’t know where to start when trying to navigate the college application process,” said Fredrika Cowley, a counselor in the U of M’s Center for Academic Retention and Enrichment Services and the coordinator of the GEMS initiative. “Our goal for GEMS is to inform and mentor students through the college application process, while also providing them with tools and strategies necessary to be a successful college student.”

The initiative will provide a variety of benefits to Memphis-area high schoolers, including:

•ACT prep classes and payment assistance for the ACT;

•Three hours of college credit for taking a Career Skill Building/Workforce course taught at their high school by a U of M faculty member;

•A financial award for the first year of study;

•Access to recruitment programs, such as campus tours;

•On-campus sessions on topics like Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion, scholarships and the college admissions process; and

•The opportunity to attend Memphis athletic and cultural events.

The GEMS initiative is funded through a $50,000 gift from a private donor. To be eligible to participate in GEMS, students must be entering their senior year in high school, have a recommendation from a teacher or administrator, have a minimum cumulative 2.5 GPA, and a minimum composite ACT score of 16.

For more information, contact Fredrika Cowley at fcowley@memphis.edu.

IMC Companies Wins Best in Benefits Award

At a recent Lipscomb & Pitts Insurance event, Memphis-based IMC Companies received the Best in Benefits award.

The award recognizes employers who offer the best benefit plans relative to the peers.

Using medical plan designs, premiums, and contributions from employers in the Benefits Benchmarking Survey, Milliman calculates the benefit value and cost for each plan and ranks the plan by the lowest cost-highest benefit metric to determine companies who qualify for the award.

Milliman examined around 430 employers in the Memphis area and IMC Companies was awarded the recognition for being in the top 10 employers evaluated in the Mid-South.

“We are extremely proud and honored to be recognized for our benefit plan,” said Tera Jackson, IMC Companies’ vice president of human resources. “Our team members are our number one asset and key to our company’s success and this is one of the ways we can be supportive of them. This is a vital part of the work we do in order to continue to be an employer of choice.”

IMC Companies is a national network of intermodal logistics businesses providing services including container drayage, customs house brokerage, truck brokerage, freight forwarding, warehousing, chassis provisioning and secured container storage.

Church Health Hosting Inaugural Giving Day

Church Health, a faith-based, non-profit organization that provides medical care and whole-health services to individuals with little or no access to affordable healthcare, will host its inaugural Giving Day on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

For more than 30 years, Church Health has provided care to more than 70,000 people. The organization’s services include primary and specialty care, dentistry, optometry, nutrition, physical therapy, movement, urgent care and behavioral health.

Since relocating to Crosstown Concourse last year, Church Health reports its patient visits have increased 17 percent and the demand for services continues to grow.

"Church Health Giving Day will demonstrate that each small gift can add up to make a big difference in the lives of those in need,” said founder and CEO, Dr. Scott Morris. “We have been blessed to have some incredibly generous and caring people faithfully support our mission throughout the years, and we invite everyone to join the Church Health family in caring for one another.”

People can participate in Giving Day by visiting www.ChurchHealth.org/GivingDay or calling 901-701-2000.

Redbirds Playoff Tickets on Sale

With the magic number to secure a second straight division championship and playoff berth counting down, the Memphis Redbirds have begun selling tickets for the Pacific Coast League Playoffs at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds would play their first home playoff game on Friday, Sept. 7, which will be Game 3 of the first round. Games would also be played at AutoZone Park on Saturday, Sept. 8 (Game 4) and Sunday, Sept. 9 (Game 5) if necessary.

The PCL Championship Series would be contested at AutoZone Park on Friday, Sept. 14 (Game 3), Saturday, Sept. 15 (Game 4, if necessary), and Sunday, Sept. 16 (Game 5, if necessary).

Each playoff game features $2 beers in the plaza before the game, with postgame fireworks scheduled for both Saturday Game 4s. Sunday’s Game 5s are also Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays, with free ice cream for kids 12 and under.

For each round, fans can purchase a package that includes a ticket and cookout at Game 3, plus free tickets to Game 4 and Game 5. The Game 3 cookout menu is all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, potato chips, assorted cookies, Coca-Cola products, and bottled water.

Individual game tickets for the playoffs start at $10 and can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/playoffs. More information on the playoffs, as well as the policy for unplayed games, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/playoffs.

Levy Dermatology Offering Free Skin Cancer Screenings

Levy Dermatology is hosting a free skin cancer screening event 1- 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at its Memphis and Collierville offices.

Drs. Alan Levy, John Huber and Danielle Levine, as well as physician assistants Jodi Burgess and Deborah Horwitz, will conduct the screenings.

“When caught and recognized early, melanoma can be treatable,” Levy said. “Early detection through a simple skin screening makes this form of cancer easily curable. A skin cancer screening is simple and easy, it takes about 10 to 15 minutes and involves a head-to-toe skin assessment. We look for any questionable features, such as discolored or abnormal moles.”

No appointment is necessary. Levy’s Memphis office is located at 6254 Poplar Ave. in Poplar Briarcrest Office Village; Levy’s Collierville office is located at 1125 Schilling Blvd. East, Suite 105.

Transition House Opens in Medical District

A counseling service for recently released federal prisoners dealing with substance abuse and behavioral health issues has opened on Madison Avenue in the Medical District.

Transition House of Tennessee Inc. recently purchased the 3,616-square-foot building at 661 Madison Ave. for $437,500, public records show.

The 68-year-old brick building is flanked on the east by Influence 1 Foundation and on the west by a vacant building that is to be future home of the Karen Adams Designs stationery company.

The Florida-based business came to Memphis after winning a contract to provide services for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Thomas Griffin said.

He is the chief executive who founded Transition House Inc. in 1993 in St. Cloud, Florida., just south of Orlando. Transition House started there as a halfway house providing treatment for homeless men with alcohol or drug-abuse diagnoses.

The organization expanded its services and now operates in five states. In Tennessee, it previously opened a center in Chattanooga.

The site on Madison will not be residential. He likened the schedule of office visits to those for a doctor’s office.

“They do this to ensure people get themselves back into mainstream life and do not reoffend,’’ Griffin said of federal prison officials.

Transition House’s mental health counselors, clinical social workers and addiction-treatment professionals are licensed by the state of Tennessee, he said.

Transition House considered several buildings in the core Memphis area, but all within a geographic area required by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. “The (request for proposals) gives you certain geographic restrictions,’’ Griffin said. “It’s got to be within five to seven miles of a central location they pick.’’

The building at 661 Madison is a good fit for the services because of its access to public transportation, he said. “Many clients will not have vehicles right away’’ after their release from prison, Griffin said.

Roy Orbison Concert Coming to The Orpheum

Roy Orbison is set to perform in Memphis, while accompanied by a live orchestra on Oct. 23.

Tickets go on sale for In Dreams: Roy Orbison In Concert - The Hologram Tour on 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24.

Via hologram, Orbison will perform his classic tracks, in addition to newly recorded and never-before-heard arrangements of his originals.

Orbison’s catalogue includes “Oh, Pretty Woman,” “You Got It,” “Only the Lonely,” “Crying,” “I Drove All Night,” “It’s Over” and “In Dreams.”

Eric Schaeffer, of Broadway’s Million Dollar Quartet, is directing the tour.

“I’ve seen first-hand the impact artists like Roy Orbison have had on today’s generation,” Schaeffer said. “What many younger music fans may not realize is just what Orbison meant to his industry and our musical culture. He was an amazing song-writer, singer and performer who is responsible for a stunning catalogue of hits. This production is about putting the spotlight back on the creative genius of Roy Orbison and to be able to share it with all the generations."

Tickets for the Orpheum Theatre show will go on sale at www.livenation.com, the Orpheum Theatre Box Office or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000.

Tennessee Music Pathways Launches with Free Concert

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development is hosting a free concert next month at the New Daisy Theater to promote its new Tennessee Music Pathways program.

The Six Degrees to Tennessee Roots Jam, to be held Sept. 15, will feature Grammy Award-winning group The Roots, who will be joined by guest artists Elle King, Dustin Lynch, Estelle, JJ Julius Son from Kaleo and The Isley Brothers. The Roots serve as the official house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

According to the Department of Tourist Development, the influences of these artists signify the connection nearly all musicians have back to the state of Tennessee, in six degrees of separation or less.

Tennessee Music Pathways is a statewide program designed to guide visitors to musical points of interest through an online travel-planning portal, featuring hundreds of landmarks and attractions, promoting the genres that call the state home: blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll.

The state is also unveiling a music search engine with “Rolling Stone,” called Six Degrees, that allows users to enter an artist’s name to see their connection to Tennessee, in six degrees or less.

For ticket information information, visit www.tnrootsjam.com. For more information on the online portal visit www.TennesseeMusicPathways.com.

Art Invitational Kicks Off Cooper Young Festival

The 2018 Cooper Young Festival Art Invitational presented by Evolve Bank and Trust will be showcasing local artisans from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13, at Epicenter.

The free event celebrates the artists who live and work in the Cooper Young Historic District and allows them to showcase their work in a gallery setting.

This year’s featured artists include Maria Ferguson, Jeanne Seagle, Nick Canterucci, Karen Golightly, John Browning and Barry Buxhaum.

The 2018 Cooper Young Festival poster artist, Jay Etkin, will also have featured artwork on this evening. Original poster art will be sold during a silent auction.

Complimentary wine/beer, refreshments and live music from local singers Shayla and Frank Shaw will be present at the event.

For more information, visit www.cooperyoungfestival.com.

Mid-South Fair Returns Sept. 20

The 11-day Mid-South Fair begins at the Landers Center in Southaven on Thursday, Sept. 20.

Admission is $10 for those age 13 to 59 and $5 for children age 5 to 12. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Parking is free daily.

The fair includes carnival rides, carnival games, contests, fair food, a petting zoo and featured exhibitions Dana Kunze’s High Diving Pirates of the Caribbean Show, Stingray Exhibit, Show Me Swine Racers, Bears of Bearadise Ranch, Luna Brothers Big Top Circus, and a Petting Zoo.

Fourteen music performers are scheduled: Steve Azar, William Michael Morgan, Konzentido De Afid Ferrer, Ingram Hill, Allen Mack Myers Moore, Sow & Tether, Tedashii, Justin Moore/Tyler Rich, 8 Ball & MJG, Playa Fly, Lovely the Band, Bryce Vine and (Southaven’s) Brown Missionary Baptist Church Choir.

“We look forward to once again hosting one of the Mid-South’s iconic community events,” said Todd Mastry, executive director of Landers Center.

The fair runs through Sept. 30.

More information is available at http://www.midsouthfair.com.

Memphis Gets Votes In AP Preseason Poll

The University of Memphis received three votes in the Associated Press preseason poll released on Monday, Aug. 20. Mississippi State was ranked 18th in the poll.

The Tigers are coming off a 10-3 season and won the West Division of the American Athletic Conference. They lost to UCF in the AAC title game and then to Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

UCF, which went undefeated last season, was the only AAC team to crack the Top 25 at No. 21. Boise State was the only other non-Power 5 program be ranked, coming in at No. 22.

Alabama was No. 1 with Clemson, Georgia, Wisconsin and Ohio State rounding out the top five. Auburn was ranked ninth and LSU 25th. South Carolina and Florida received the 26th and 27th-most votes, respectively. Arkansas State received a single vote in the preseason poll.

IP to Begin $8 Million Renovation at Memphis HQ

International Paper Co. is renovating Tower I at its headquarters in East Memphis primarily to accommodate a new business unit it acquired two years ago from Weyerhaeuser.

The company applied for a construction permit and estimates the work at 6400 Poplar Ave. will cost $8 million.

HBG Design architecture firm has designed the renovation and Grinder Taber & Grinder will be the general contractor.

“Basically, it’s to accommodate Global Cellulose Fibers,’’ International Paper spokesman Tom Ryan said Monday, Aug. 20, referring to the new businesses acquired from Weyerhaeuser. “And just our commitment to providing a very nice operation for folks to work.’’

The building has not been modernized since it was built in 1987, Ryan said.

International Paper bought Weyerhaeuser’s pulp business for about $2.2 billion in 2016.

The deal included the acquisition of five pulp mills and two converting facilities that make fluff pulp, softwood pulp and specialty pulp products. Consumer uses include diapers and other hygiene products, tissue and textiles.

The former Weyerhaeuser business employed 1,900 people worldwide.

Hardaway Among 2018 Touchdown Club Speakers

The 43rd season of the Touchdown Club of Memphis will have speakers that include new Mississippi State head football coach Joe Moorhead, new University of Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway, and former Ole Miss head football coach Hugh Freeze.

The season will kick-off Monday, Aug. 27, with Tony Barnhart, “Mr. College Football.”

Each meeting will also include the presentation of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl/Touchdown Club of Memphis prep player of the week award. All meetings will be held at the Hilton Memphis Hotel, 939 Ridge Lake Blvd., and begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar cocktail hour, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7 p.m.

