VOL. 11 | NO. 34 | Saturday, August 25, 2018

Circuit Playhouse presents the regional premiere of “Junk” Friday, Aug. 24, through Sept. 9 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for showtimes and tickets.

The 11th annual Forrest Spence 5K takes place Saturday, Aug. 25, starting at 8 a.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Along with the 5K walk/run, the day includes a 1-mile fun run, 100-yard dash, food, door prices and kids’ activities area. Proceeds benefit The Forrest Spence Fund, which raises funds for nonmedical needs of critically or chronically ill children and their families. Register at forrestspencefund.org.

Memphis Farmers Market is open Saturday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Central Station Pavilion, South Front Street at G.E. Patterson Avenue. Open Saturdays through October, rain or shine. Free parking adjacent to the market. Visit memphisfarmersmarket.com for a list of vendors and what’s in season.

Novel will host Roquita Coleman-Williams, signing and discussing “Storealities,” Saturday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

The Wolf River Conservancy and Memphis Botanic Garden host “Reptiles and Amphibians of the Mid-South” Monday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Speaker Dr. Shannon McGee is a veterinarian at Collierville Animal Clinic and a herpetologist with expertise on turtles, snakes and other reptiles and amphibians. Admission is $5 and benefits environmental education programming of both organizations. Free to WRC and MBG members. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

The Whitehaven Farmers Market, hosted by Methodist South Hospital, is open Monday, Aug. 27, from noon to 5 p.m. in front of Methodist South’s Medical Office Complex, 1300 Wesley Drive. Shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, then visit the University of Tennessee Extension booth, Farmers’ Market Fresh, for children’s activities, food demonstrations, recipes and more. The market continues Mondays through Sept. 24, except for Sept. 3. For more information, call 901-516-3580.

The Beethoven Club Music Series, featuring a performance by some of Memphis' brightest young college classical musicians, continues Tuesday, Aug. 28, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The Beethoven Club of Memphis hosts the series on the last Tuesday of every month. Admission is free; light refreshments will be served. Visit beethovenclubmemphis.org.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Trails and Tails Thursday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Bring your four-legged friend (on a leash) for a walk along MBG’s trails and pathways. Free with garden admission; complimentary plastic bags provided. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Novel hosts William Alan Webb for a discussion and signing of “Jurassic Jail” Thursday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.