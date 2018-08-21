Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 168 | Friday, August 24, 2018

Plan to Reset Mississippi High School Grades Moves Forward

The Associated Press

Updated 1:43PM
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi education leaders, after more debate, are moving toward resetting the scoring scale the state uses to grade public high schools.

The Commission on School Accreditation voted unanimously Wednesday to reset the scale for assigning A-to-F grades for high schools. The state Board of Education is scheduled to take up the issue Thursday after sending it back to the commission.

Mississippi Department of Education officials say that without action, the state will have few A-rated high schools and many F-rated high schools when grades are released next month. Chief Accountability Officer Paula Vanderford says that's not an accurate depiction of how schools performed on state tests last year.

Last year, the board reset score levels but allowed schools to use the higher grades they would have received without changes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

