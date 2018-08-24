Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 168 | Friday, August 24, 2018

Panel Dismisses GOP Governor’s Race Campaign Finance Complaints

The Associated Press

Updated 1:39PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel has dismissed campaign finance complaints against two Republican gubernatorial candidates that preceded the Aug. 2 primary election.

The Registry of Election Finance on Wednesday dismissed a complaint about GOP gubernatorial nominee Bill Lee from June. The complaint claimed Lee used his businesses to supplement his campaign without disclosure and beyond limits.

It also claimed Lee exceeded campaign donation limits in other ways, including through trusts.

The panel dismissed complaints from February against House Speaker Beth Harwell, who lost in the four-way GOP governor's race. Those complaints questioned whether Harwell's political committee helped her beyond legal limits and examined whether she could financially back a $3.1 million self-loan.

Lee faces Democratic ex-Nashville Mayor Karl Dean in the general election.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

