Next Generation of Grisantis Opening New Location in Collierville

VOL. 133 | NO. 168 | Friday, August 24, 2018

David Grisanti will soon open his first restaurant in the space Ronnie Grisanti’s previously occupied in Sheffield Antiques Mall in Collierville.

David Grisanti is the youngest son of the late John Grisanti, the larger-than-life restaurateur who for many years operated his restaurant at Airways and Lamar.

“I worked there since I was a kid,” the younger Grisanti said. “After my dad passed away, I worked at Frank’s (Frank Grisanti’s Italian Restaurant) and then at Ronnie’s when it was on Poplar.”

For the past few years, he worked off and on at Ronnie Grisanti’s in Collierville, which closed this summer and is scheduled to re-open next month at Regalia. Judd Grisanti, the son of Ronnie Grisanti who took over the restaurant when his father died last year, originally planned to keep the Collierville location and open the new East Memphis restaurant.

David Grisanti planned to stay with Judd, both moving between the two places, but decided to strike out on his own when Ronnie’s closed in Collierville last month.

“I just made the decision that I need to try it,” David Grisanti said. “People always have told me I should, told me that I can do it. I said ‘Why not?’”

He hopes to open David Grisanti’s Fine Italian Foods around the middle of September, shortly after Ronnie Grisanti’s opens (just around the corner from Frank Grisanti’s at Embassy Suites on Shady Grove) and, like the other two restaurants, will offer some family favorites on the menu.

“I’ll be making some of my dad’s recipes, but I’ll also have fresh fish and a prime rib that is my specialty,” David Grisanti, 53, said. “It’s my secret recipe and I season it for three days before I cook it.”

He’ll open first for dinner with dishes ranging in price from around $18 up to $40 for the prime rib, then open for lunch that he plans to keep around a $10 price point.

Dinner will be served Thursday through Saturday and lunch Monday through Saturday. He’ll also open on special occasions for Sunday brunch and do small-scale catering.

“Almost everything we have will be homemade,” he said. “The ravioli, the lasagna, all the desserts.”

He’ll serve beer and wine but is uncertain if he’ll have the permits by opening day.

“I’m excited about it all,” he said. “For years I’ve talked about having a restaurant and finally the right time came.”