Magic Man: Under former Memphis Manager Mike Shildt, Cardinals Come to Life

Manager Mike Shildt, working at a level he never had previously, is talking about the adjustment that he had to make to do right by his players.

“Guys here have more of an opinion because they have more experience,” Shildt said. “I welcome that opinion, but that’s been different. They’re just confident and comfortable with what they’re doing.

“I always remind myself, if they’re giving me input – and I’ve told them I want the input – then I’ve got to be open to the input. Then it’s just a matter of having the conversation.”

Shildt did not say this since his promotion from bench coach to interim manager of the St. Louis Cardinals and reeling off a 23-11 record (.676) in his first 34 games on the job.

No, he said it three years ago here in Memphis in the middle of his first season as manager of the Triple-A Redbirds. He was speaking of making the leap from Double-A Springfield and the reality that he would have to meet his older, more experienced players, on new terms.

It’s a glimpse into why the Cardinals’ decision to move on from Mike Matheny, who increasingly failed in his ability to communicate and motivate – not to mention handling the bullpen – has proven to be a good choice.

True, Shildt has contributed no more two-out RBI hits or run-saving plays on defense from the dugout than Matheny did. At some level, every manager is at the mercy of his players.

But the Cardinals clearly have undergone a culture change and found a higher gear. Through games of Tuesday, Aug. 21, they held the first wildcard spot in the National League and were only 2.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

The season’s final judgment, once an unhappy foregone conclusion, has been deferred. Shildt’s steady hand, at minimum, made this restoration of hope possible.

Under Matheny, who had a 47-46 record at the time of his firing, the Cardinals could not get out of their own way. Their defense and base running were steady sources of material for Twitter rants and language that would have made Ty Cobb blush.

Once Matheny exited and Shildt took over, everyone exhaled. Soon, better play followed.

The man who stayed behind in a new role is just who he was while working his way up through the organization: a guy with no need for personal power, a conscientious gatekeeper to the integrity and authority of the franchise for which he works and to the game itself.

If you go to www.baseball-reference.com, you can find Shildt’s managerial record at every stop in the Cardinals chain – from 2009 in Rookie League Johnson City to today in St. Louis. You will learn he just turned 50 years old and that he went to the University of North Carolina at Asheville.

But where it tells you from which side he once batted and threw, the same word appears in both places: Unknown.

Unknown because he played not one minute of professional baseball. Heck, he went to UNC-Asheville as a walk-on and he could barely foul off low-90s velocity, never mind put it in play on a line. He knew then he would have to find a different path to stay in the game.

He coached in high school and college, ran a baseball academy, and spent a few years working as an associate scout for the Major League Scouting Bureau. Then in 2004 he joined the Cardinals organization as an area scout and player development instructor before becoming a coach for the Cardinals’ short-season teams.

His road to writing out the lineup card for the Cardinals of Stan Musial and Bob Gibson, to having the chance to decide if it makes sense to bat Yadier Molina second and as a measure of protection behind leadoff man Matt Carpenter (NL-leading 34 home runs and one stolen base), was uniquely Shildt’s own.

Impossible to predict and, in the event the Cardinals make a magical postseason run, almost too fantastic to work as a Disney baseball movie. Question to ponder: Might Mike Shildt know an 11-year-old Cardinals fan who is in contact with an advice-giving angel?

“I don’t have it all figured out,” Shildt confessed at AutoZone Park in the summer of 2015.

No doubt he has thought the same thing many times since. How likely he believed it would be that he could be managing an MLB team in a pennant race with the chance to earn the job on a “full-time” basis, we don’t know.

But once he reached Triple-A, then just like his players, he was close enough to dream a little.

“It creeps in,” he said then. “You do wonder what the next level would be about.”

So far, having a magic touch.

