Last Word: Court Watch, Haslam on Education and George Will on the Senate Race

VOL. 133 | NO. 168 | Friday, August 24, 2018

The last of the testimony concluded in Memphis Federal Court Thursday with legal briefs due from all sides in the case of Memphis Police Department surveillance of protesters by Sept. 24. Then U.S. District Judge Jon P. McCalla will make his ruling on whether the Tennessee ACLU has standing to bring the lawsuit. And if he rules the organization does have standing, he will then rule on what sanctions the police department will face for the surveillance over the last two years.

WaPo checks in on the trial.

REI, an outdoors retailer that is a co-op, unfurls its banner in the market where Bass Pro Shops has The Pyramid and Outdoors Inc. is a local name with a record to be reckoned with. REI is opening at Ridgeway Trace in East Memphis. Outdoors retailers still a very competitive sector even with the Cabela’s merger with Bass Pro Shops.

Tennessee Gov Bill Haslam in Memphis this week for several stops – official and political. Haslam is in his last four months of office. Through almost eight years, public education in Tennessee has undergone some historic changes – at the local level as well as the state level, traveling on dual tracks that often intersected. During a stop at an ASD school in Frayser Wednesday, Haslam talked about the future of the Achievement School District and problems with the TNReady student achievement tests.

South of the state line, Mississippi leaders considering changing the grading scale the state uses to judge schools. Without changes, advocates of the plan say many schools will be judged as failing schools when the next grades are issued. And that, they contend, is an inaccurate reflection.

A little bit late on this but The Tennessee Journal on George Will’s view of the U.S. Senate race between Phil Bredesen and Marsha Blackburn.

In Don Wade’s “Press Box” column, Mike Shildt talks about going from skipper of the Redbirds to the Cardinals.

The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance dismisses complaints of campaign finance law violations against Bill Lee and Beth Harwell in the recently completed Republican primary for Tennessee Governor.

The National Civil Rights Museum names its Freedom Award recipients ahead of the October gala.

“Behind The Headlines” is a reporters roundtable with Laura Faith Kebede of Chalkbeat, Karanja Ajanaku of The New Tri-State Defender and Toby Sells of The Memphis Flyer. The show airs at 7 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday on WKNO TV.