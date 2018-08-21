Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 168 | Friday, August 24, 2018

Events

Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

Circuit Playhouse presents the regional premiere of “Junk” Friday, Aug. 24, through Sept. 9 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for showtimes and tickets.

The 11th annual Forrest Spence 5K takes place Saturday, Aug. 25, starting at 8 a.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Along with the 5K walk/run, the day includes a 1-mile fun run, 100-yard dash, food, door prices and kids’ activities area. Proceeds benefit The Forrest Spence Fund, which raises funds for nonmedical needs of critically or chronically ill children and their families. Register at forrestspencefund.org.

Memphis Farmers Market is open Saturday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Central Station Pavilion, South Front Street at G.E. Patterson Avenue. Open Saturdays through October, rain or shine. Free parking adjacent to the market. Visit memphisfarmersmarket.com for a list of vendors and what’s in season.

Novel will host Roquita Coleman-Williams, signing and discussing “Storealities,” Saturday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

The Wolf River Conservancy and Memphis Botanic Garden host “Reptiles and Amphibians of the Mid-South” Monday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Speaker Dr. Shannon McGee is a veterinarian at Collierville Animal Clinic and a herpetologist with expertise on turtles, snakes and other reptiles and amphibians. Admission is $5 and benefits environmental education programming of both organizations. Free to WRC and MBG members. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

The Whitehaven Farmers Market, hosted by Methodist South Hospital, is open Monday, Aug. 27, from noon to 5 p.m. in front of Methodist South’s Medical Office Complex, 1300 Wesley Drive. Shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, then visit the University of Tennessee Extension booth, Farmers’ Market Fresh, for children’s activities, food demonstrations, recipes and more. The market continues Mondays through Sept. 24, except for Sept. 3. For more information, call 901-516-3580.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 45 305 14,148
MORTGAGES 79 371 16,376
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 24 54 2,256
BUILDING PERMITS 196 880 29,633
BANKRUPTCIES 47 215 9,141
BUSINESS LICENSES 17 99 4,800
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 21 127 5,660
MARRIAGE LICENSES 16 96 3,078

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.