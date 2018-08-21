VOL. 133 | NO. 168 | Friday, August 24, 2018

Circuit Playhouse presents the regional premiere of “Junk” Friday, Aug. 24, through Sept. 9 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for showtimes and tickets.

The 11th annual Forrest Spence 5K takes place Saturday, Aug. 25, starting at 8 a.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Along with the 5K walk/run, the day includes a 1-mile fun run, 100-yard dash, food, door prices and kids’ activities area. Proceeds benefit The Forrest Spence Fund, which raises funds for nonmedical needs of critically or chronically ill children and their families. Register at forrestspencefund.org.

Memphis Farmers Market is open Saturday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Central Station Pavilion, South Front Street at G.E. Patterson Avenue. Open Saturdays through October, rain or shine. Free parking adjacent to the market. Visit memphisfarmersmarket.com for a list of vendors and what’s in season.

Novel will host Roquita Coleman-Williams, signing and discussing “Storealities,” Saturday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

The Wolf River Conservancy and Memphis Botanic Garden host “Reptiles and Amphibians of the Mid-South” Monday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Speaker Dr. Shannon McGee is a veterinarian at Collierville Animal Clinic and a herpetologist with expertise on turtles, snakes and other reptiles and amphibians. Admission is $5 and benefits environmental education programming of both organizations. Free to WRC and MBG members. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

The Whitehaven Farmers Market, hosted by Methodist South Hospital, is open Monday, Aug. 27, from noon to 5 p.m. in front of Methodist South’s Medical Office Complex, 1300 Wesley Drive. Shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, then visit the University of Tennessee Extension booth, Farmers’ Market Fresh, for children’s activities, food demonstrations, recipes and more. The market continues Mondays through Sept. 24, except for Sept. 3. For more information, call 901-516-3580.