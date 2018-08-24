VOL. 133 | NO. 168 | Friday, August 24, 2018

Renovation Permit Filed For Huey’s Cordova

A building permit application worth more than $360,000 was filed Wednesday, Aug. 22, for the Huey’s in Cordova.

Traditional Construction Co. Inc. applied for a $363,531 building permit for “alterations, renovations to existing restaurant” at 1771 N. Germantown Parkway.

The address is Huey’s Cordova location near the intersection of Germantown Parkway and Dexter Road.

The “World Famous” Huey burgers have been voted Best Burger since 1984 by Memphis Magazine’s Reader’s Poll.

Founded in Memphis in 1970, Huey’s is known for its burgers, “prescription” bars and ceilings full of toothpicks.

UTHSC Contributed $4B To 2017 State Economy

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center contributed approximately $4 billion to Tennessee’s economy last year.

The main campus in Memphis generated approximately $3 billion, or 74 percent of the total economic impact. The medical college employs more than 23,900 people at its Memphis campus.

Cyril F. Chang, a professor of economics at the Fogelman College of Business and Economics at the University of Memphis, conducted the 2017 Economic Impact Report for UTHSC, the first report since 2011.

For contrast, the previous report, done by the Methodist Le Bonheur Center for Healthcare Economics and the Sparks Bureau of Business and Economic Research at U of M, found UTHSC’s economic impact to the state to be about $2.3 billion.

“As a major employer and purchaser of goods and services, UTHSC contributes substantively to the economic well-being of the communities it serves by creating jobs, stimulating economic activities, and supporting public programs through tax revenues generated directly and indirectly by the economic benefits derived from the presence of UTHSC,” the 2017 report states.

The report not only includes the market value of total sales and jobs supported by the main campus in Memphis and campuses in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Nashville, but also affiliate organizations and community-based social services and foundations that affect the people of Tennessee as well as the inpatient care revenues earned by local hospitals as a result of services provided by UTHSC clinical faculty.

The $4 billion estimate also includes federal, state and local taxes.

A broad breakdown looks like this:

-Direct impact of the four campuses: $2.2 billion

-Indirect effect (firms that supply goods and services to UTHSC): $719.3 million

-Induced effect (increased sales from household spending of income earned as a result of UTHSC): $1.1 billion

-Jobs supported by UTHSC and affiliated organizations: 32,333

U of M Program Mentors Seniors Through Application

The University of Memphis announced Thursday, Aug. 23, a new Growing, Educating and Mentoring Students (GEMS) initiative to help high school seniors gain access to resources that can help them through the college application process.

GEMS will help open the doors to the University of Memphis to a larger audience of high school students who are interested in earning a post-secondary degree, but may not yet have had the opportunity to visit or benefit from the resources available on campus.

“Many times, students have the drive and ability to succeed, but they don’t know where to start when trying to navigate the college application process,” said Fredrika Cowley, a counselor in the U of M’s Center for Academic Retention and Enrichment Services and the coordinator of the GEMS initiative. “Our goal for GEMS is to inform and mentor students through the college application process, while also providing them with tools and strategies necessary to be a successful college student.”

The initiative will provide a variety of benefits to Memphis-area high schoolers, including:

•ACT prep classes and payment assistance for the ACT;

•Three hours of college credit for taking a Career Skill Building/Workforce course taught at their high school by a U of M faculty member;

•A financial award for the first year of study;

•Access to recruitment programs, such as campus tours;

•On-campus sessions on topics like Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion, scholarships and the college admissions process; and

•The opportunity to attend Memphis athletic and cultural events.

The GEMS initiative is funded through a $50,000 gift from a private donor. To be eligible to participate in GEMS, students must be entering their senior year in high school, have a recommendation from a teacher or administrator, have a minimum cumulative 2.5 GPA, and a minimum composite ACT score of 16.

For more information, contact Fredrika Cowley at fcowley@memphis.edu. An online application is available at https://memphis.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eLJJfcI4UAPfjBH.

Biden, Jackson and Hyde Featured at NCRM Freedom Awards

The National Civil Rights Museum will honor former Vice President Joe Biden and Rainbow/PUSH founder Rev. Jesse Jackson along with Memphis philanthropist J.R. “Pitt” Hyde at the annual Freedom Awards Oct. 17.

The annual event since the opening of the museum in 1991 will feature a 10 a.m. student forum at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and a 7:30 p.m. award ceremony at The Orpheum Theatre. The award ceremony follows a 5:30 p.m. pre-show gala at the nearby Halloran Centre.

Biden was in Memphis in June as part of a book tour that also served to energize local Democrats in a county carried by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential general election.

NCRM president Terri Lee Freeman was part of the interview format of the presentation by Biden at the Orpheum.

Biden has been mentioned as a potential contender for president in the 2020 elections.

Jackson was working with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when King was assassinated in Memphis in 1968. After King’s assassination, Jackson formed Operation PUSH – People United to Serve Humanity – a movement organization that frequently brought him to Memphis in the 1970s and into the 1980s.

In two bids for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988, Jackson carried Shelby County both times in the Tennessee Democratic presidential primary.

Rainbow-PUSH is a consolidation of Operation PUSH and the Rainbow Coalition organization that grew out of the presidential campaigns.

Pitt Hyde, co-founder of Memphis-based auto parts retail giant AutoZone Inc., has been one of the city’s most generous philanthropists. His Hyde Family Foundations supports many of the nonprofit organizations and their missions, reaching people in need across the Mid-South.

Hyde is also a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies and was instrumental in luring the team from Vancouver to Memphis.

