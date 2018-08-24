Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 168 | Friday, August 24, 2018

Audit of Ex-Mayor's Affair Doesn't Quantify Misspent Funds

The Associated Press

Updated 1:34PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A city audit of former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's affair with her police bodyguard does not reveal how much taxpayer money was used for overtime and out-of-town trips, but the auditor says he faced constraints in his work.

The Tennessean reports Metro Nashville Auditor Mark Swann says he didn't have access to relevant files from the district attorney or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Barry also declined an interview.

The audit report released Wednesday confirms former Sgt. Rob Forrest was paid by the city while conducting unrelated activities, and that Barry and Forrest violated city ethics standards related to theft. Both have pleaded guilty to theft. But the report also says the allegation that the pair used city funds for "exclusively personal" trips isn't substantiated.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

