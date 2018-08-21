Arkansas Abortion Pills Restriction Remains on Hold

VOL. 133 | NO. 168 | Friday, August 24, 2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court says it won't allow Arkansas to enforce a law that critics say would make the state the first in the U.S. to effectively ban abortion pills.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday denied a request by the state to put on hold a judge's order preventing Arkansas from enforcing the law.

That law says doctors who provide the pills must hold a contract with a physician with admitting privileges at a hospital who agrees to handle any complications.

Planned Parenthood has said its two facilities and another unaffiliated clinic in Little Rock have been unable to find a physician willing to contract with them.

The state's appeal over the preliminary injunction halting the law is still pending before the appeals court.

