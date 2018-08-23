Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 167 | Thursday, August 23, 2018

Video Shows Crash of Police Helicopter in Arkansas

The Associated Press

Updated 1:46PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities have released video showing the crash of a police helicopter in Arkansas that left one person injured.

The video posted Tuesday on the Little Rock Police Department's Facebook page shows the Bell TH-67 on a platform at a police training facility with its rotors turning. The chopper and the platform start to move as the helicopter pitches and fails to gain altitude.

A man then comes out of a building, seeming to signal the pilot to land, as the helicopter's skid catches the edge of the platform and the craft rolls. The rotor touched the ground and broke apart.

Retired officer William Denio was injured in the Aug. 16 crash.

Police had said a straight-line wind forced the chopper off the platform.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

