Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 167 | Thursday, August 23, 2018

Haslam: Execution Handled in 'Very Professional' Way

The Associated Press

Updated 1:20PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam says corrections officials have told him Tennessee's first execution since 2009 was handled in a "very professional manner."

Haslam told reporters Tuesday that state corrections officials and others there during Billy Ray Irick's Aug. 9 execution told him "everybody did their job the way it was supposed to" be done.

Irick received a three-drug injection series and was pronounced dead after about 20 minutes. Federal public defender Kelley Henry said witness observations suggest the first drug, midazolam, didn't render Irick fully unconscious.

Irick was convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl.

Tennessee's Supreme Court is considering a challenge of the drugs, but previously deemed that appeal unlikely to succeed and declined to delay Irick's execution.

Two executions are scheduled in October and December.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 72 260 14,103
MORTGAGES 73 292 16,297
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 13 30 2,232
BUILDING PERMITS 273 684 29,437
BANKRUPTCIES 52 168 9,094
BUSINESS LICENSES 30 82 4,783
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 40 106 5,639
MARRIAGE LICENSES 24 80 3,062

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.