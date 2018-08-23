Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 167 | Thursday, August 23, 2018

Tennessee Gives $15M to Parks, Trail Projects

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say $15 million in grant money will help fund parks and recreational trail projects in communities.

Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner Shari Meghreblian say the department will award about $13.5 million in Local Park and Recreation Fund grants to 51 communities across Tennessee.

About $2.1 million in Recreational Trails Program grants will go to 15 parks, communities and organizations.

Projects include construction of a trail using flexible porous pavement made of recycled car tires at T.O. Fuller State Park in Shelby County and development of a soccer complex in Lincoln County. Other projects include construction of a swimming pool and pool house at Etowah City Park in McMinn Count, and installation of a splash pad at Clifton River Park in Wayne County.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

