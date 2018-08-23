VOL. 133 | NO. 167 | Thursday, August 23, 2018

IMC Companies Wins Best in Benefits Award

Memphis-based IMC Companies received the Best in Benefits Award at a recent Lipscomb & Pitts Insurance event.

The award recognizes employers who offer the best benefit plans relative to their peers.

Using medical plan designs, premiums and contributions from employers in the Benefits Benchmarking Survey, consulting firm Milliman calculates the benefit value and cost for each plan and ranks each by the lowest cost-highest benefit metric to determine companies that qualify for the award.

Milliman examined around 430 employers in the Memphis area and IMC Companies was awarded for being in the top 10 employers evaluated in the Mid-South.

“We are extremely proud and honored to be recognized for our benefit plan,” said Tera Jackson, IMC Companies’ vice president of human resources. “Our team members are our No. 1 asset and key to our company’s success and this is one of the ways we can be supportive of them. This is a vital part of the work we do in order to continue to be an employer of choice.”

IMC Companies is a national network of intermodal logistics businesses providing services including container drayage, customs house brokerage, truck brokerage, freight forwarding, warehousing, chassis provisioning and secured container storage.

-Special to The Daily News

Church Health Hosting Inaugural Giving Day

Church Health, a faith-based, nonprofit organization that provides medical care and whole-health services to individuals with little or no access to affordable health care, will host its inaugural Giving Day on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

For more than 30 years, Church Health has provided care to more than 70,000 people. The organization’s services include primary and specialty care, dentistry, optometry, nutrition, physical therapy, movement, urgent care and behavioral health.

Since relocating to Crosstown Concourse last year, Church Health reports its patient visits have increased 17 percent and the demand for services continues to grow.

"Church Health Giving Day will demonstrate that each small gift can add up to make a big difference in the lives of those in need,” said founder and CEO, Dr. Scott Morris. “We have been blessed to have some incredibly generous and caring people faithfully support our mission throughout the years, and we invite everyone to join the Church Health family in caring for one another.”

People can participate in Giving Day by visiting www.ChurchHealth.org/GivingDay or calling 901-701-2000.

— Special to the Daily News

Private Salon Opening In East Memphis

A new salon where stylists cut and style hair in private suites is coming to East Memphis.

Phenix Salon Suites will locate in the former Dixie Café space of 7,459 square feet in Knickerbocker Plaza, 4699 Poplar Ave.

The business will be Phenix Salon’s first salon in the Memphis market.

The Phenix Salon approach acknowledges the personal conversations that sometimes occur between clients and their stylist.

The private suites mean “you don’t have to listen to everyone’s life story in an open-floor salon,’’ the Phenix website states, “and you can share yours without everyone else hearing it. Free from the chatter and callous gossip, you can truly experience the ambiance of an exclusive spa.’’

The father and son team of Eric and Jacob Fountain will own and operate the local franchise.

Shawn Massey of The Shopping Center Group represented the tenant and Danny Buring and Dustin Jones, also of The Shopping Center Group, represented the landlord.

-Special to The Daily News

Redbirds Playoff Tickets on Sale

With the magic number to secure a second straight division championship and playoff berth counting down, the Memphis Redbirds have begun selling tickets for the Pacific Coast League Playoffs at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds would play their first home playoff game on Friday, Sept. 7, which will be Game 3 of the first round. Games would also be played at AutoZone Park on Saturday, Sept. 8 (Game 4) and Sunday, Sept. 9 (Game 5) if necessary.

The PCL Championship Series would be contested at AutoZone Park on Friday, Sept. 14 (Game 3), Saturday, Sept. 15 (Game 4, if necessary), and Sunday, Sept. 16 (Game 5, if necessary).

Each playoff game features $2 beers in the plaza before the game, with postgame fireworks scheduled for both Saturday Game 4s. Sunday’s Game 5s are also Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays, with free ice cream for kids 12 and under.

For each round, fans can purchase a package that includes a ticket and cookout at Game 3, plus free tickets to Game 4 and Game 5. The Game 3 cookout menu is all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, potato chips, assorted cookies, Coca-Cola products, and bottled water.

Individual game tickets for the playoffs start at $10 and can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/playoffs. More information on the playoffs, as well as the policy for unplayed games, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/playoffs.

— Don Wade

Levy Dermatology Offering Free Skin Cancer Screenings

Levy Dermatology is hosting a free skin cancer screening event 1- 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at its Memphis and Collierville offices.

Drs. Alan Levy, John Huber and Danielle Levine, as well as physician assistants Jodi Burgess and Deborah Horwitz, will conduct the screenings.

“When caught and recognized early, melanoma can be treatable,” Levy said. “Early detection through a simple skin screening makes this form of cancer easily curable. A skin cancer screening is simple and easy, it takes about 10 to 15 minutes and involves a head-to-toe skin assessment. We look for any questionable features, such as discolored or abnormal moles.”

No appointment is necessary. Levy’s Memphis office is located at 6254 Poplar Ave. in Poplar Briarcrest Office Village; Levy’s Collierville office is located at 1125 Schilling Blvd. East, Suite 105.

— Daily News staff