Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 167 | Thursday, August 23, 2018

GOP - and Some Democrats, Too - Reject Talk of Impeachment

The Associated Press

Updated 2:07PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

WASHINGTON (AP) Michael Cohen's guilty plea implicating President Donald Trump in a crime is reverberating across the political landscape.

Republicans are rejecting talk of impeachment without evidence of Russian collusion. Democrats, meanwhile, are steering clear of the word, too, and are instead zeroing in on what they call a "cesspool" of corruption engulfing the White House.

Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, has accused the president of directing him to pay hush money to two women who say they had sexual relationships with Trump. Cohen pleaded guilty on Tuesday, the same day former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of financial crimes.

Trump's strongest supporters are taking the view that, so far, there is just no case for impeachment.

Jerry Falwell Jr., the president of Liberty University and a Trump confidant, is shrugging off the legal developments as just "background noise."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 72 260 14,103
MORTGAGES 73 292 16,297
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 13 30 2,232
BUILDING PERMITS 273 684 29,437
BANKRUPTCIES 52 168 9,094
BUSINESS LICENSES 30 82 4,783
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 40 106 5,639
MARRIAGE LICENSES 24 80 3,062

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.