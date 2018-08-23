VOL. 133 | NO. 167 | Thursday, August 23, 2018

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: It’s a Plant Party Thursday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Design a tiny landscape in a terrarium while getting expert advice on plant care. These indoor alt-gardens feature forgiving plants and soil mixed on site. Order small plates from Fratelli’s and bring your own drinks. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details and tickets.

Circuit Playhouse presents the regional premiere of “Junk” Friday, Aug. 24, through Sept. 9 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for showtimes and tickets.

The 11th annual Forrest Spence 5K takes place Saturday, Aug. 25, starting at 8 a.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Along with the 5K walk/run, the day includes a 1-mile fun run, 100-yard dash, food, door prices and kids’ activities area. Proceeds benefit The Forrest Spence Fund, which raises funds for nonmedical needs of critically or chronically ill children and their families. Register at forrestspencefund.org.

Memphis Farmers Market is open Saturday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Central Station Pavilion, South Front Street at G.E. Patterson Avenue. Open Saturdays through October, rain or shine. Free parking adjacent to the market. Visit memphisfarmersmarket.com for a list of vendors and what’s in season.

Novel will host Roquita Coleman-Williams, signing and discussing “Storealities,” Saturday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

The Whitehaven Farmers Market, hosted by Methodist South Hospital, is open Monday, Aug. 27, from noon to 5 p.m. in front of Methodist South’s Medical Office Complex, 1300 Wesley Drive. Shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, then visit the University of Tennessee Extension booth, Farmers’ Market Fresh, for children’s activities, food demonstrations, recipes and more. The market continues Mondays through Sept. 24, except for Sept. 3. For more information, call 901-516-3580.