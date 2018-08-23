Entrepreneurs’ Qualities Shine

VOL. 133 | NO. 167 | Thursday, August 23, 2018

Is an entrepreneur born, or made? It’s been a heated debate for years, with strong proponents on both sides. I thought the truth lies somewhere in the middle, until last week.

I had lunch with a group of serial entrepreneurs. Most of them started businesses that have become household names, some were on their third or fourth great business, some had more failures than successes, and all were living their own dream.

We were meeting about another matter, but as often happens when friends get together, the business at hand always morphs into entrepreneurial war stories, leading to heads nodding in agreement, laughter and another story.

Anyone can open a business and make it a success. But being an entrepreneur is more than that. It’s about what I heard at lunch that day. It is an unwritten law of entrepreneurship to share your story. Entrepreneurs want to teach others what they learned the hard way, and love to mentor others into successes of their own. It is their own brand of succession planning. Most are usually humbly surprised at what they have accomplished, and feel it is their mission to teach others how to succeed.

Entrepreneurs never met a challenge they didn’t like. They say yes first, and then figure out how they’ll do it. I heard that entrepreneurs tend to bite off more than they can chew, and then quickly learn how to chew it. It’s the truth. They live for the risk and instinctively know how to hedge their bets. They always have a plan B, and C, and D, and so on.

Anyone can maximize a skill set, and life experiences can provide opportunities that position people for success. The twist for an entrepreneur is his or her innate ability to calculate risk and recognize opportunities that come disguised as bad ideas, or impossible dreams, or just plain craziness. They are driven, not by money, but by passion, a desire to make things better, and solve problems.

They may miss a shot, but they always get the rebound. They are relentless. They are always selling; themselves, their ideas, and their vision. They have a strong work ethic and are willing to take any job because they are always learning from everything they do, always preparing for the future.

They get bored when what they created is working like a well-oiled machine and are swept away to the next vision by their need to create. They take great pride in what they have created, a pride of ownership. But they don’t let that stand in the way of change, growth, and of letting go. They want their creations to live on in new ways under the leadership of those who can take it to another level. They know when it’s time to step aside and support the dreams of others.

Whether born with it, or grown into it, seize the opportunity to be entrepreneurial in the way you live your life, and the legacy you leave for others.

