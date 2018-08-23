Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 167 | Thursday, August 23, 2018

Brad Jones Named Coach of G League Memphis Hustle

By Don Wade

Updated 5:12PM
The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, have announced Brad Jones as the second head coach in franchise history. Jones most recently served as general manager of the NBA G League’s Iowa Wolves and as a pro scout for the team’s parent affiliate, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jones won a championship as head coach of the then-Austin Toros (2012) and led the Utah Flash to the finals in 2009. In five combined seasons with the two teams (Utah, 2007-10 and Austin 2010-12), Jones compiled a 148-118 (.556) record.

Jones also has NBA coaching experience. He spent four seasons with the Utah Jazz (2012-16) where he worked his way from assistant coach for player development to Quin Snyder’s lead assistant coach for his final two seasons in Salt Lake City.

“Brad’s experience operating within a respected, cohesive NBA G League environment will help advance our continued efforts to build a first-rate, integrated platform here in Memphis and Southaven,” Memphis Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace said in a statement.

In the Hustle’s first season in Southaven playing at the Landers Center, they went 21-29 under head coach Glynn Cyprien, who is now an assistant basketball coach at Texas Tech.

Jones had seven players receive 12 NBA call-ups in his two seasons with Austin, including Memphis native Lester Hudson’s promotion to the Grizzlies during the 2011-12 season and also current New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas.

A 1990 graduate of Lambuth University in Jackson, Tennessee, Jones earned his master’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Memphis. As a senior at Lambuth, he was captain of the basketball team.

Jones was an assistant coach at Lambuth for several seasons before serving as head coach from 1996-2002, compiling a 125-75 (.625) record. Under Jones’ leadership, Lambuth won two conference championships, made the first national tournament appearance in school history and earned the school’s first national tournament win.

