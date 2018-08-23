Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 167 | Thursday, August 23, 2018

Australian Company Nufarm to Open $20M Mississippi Plant

The Associated Press

Updated 1:46PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An Australian farm chemical and seed company will open a distribution facility in Mississippi, investing $20 million and hiring 68 people.

Nufarm Ltd. said Tuesday that it was buying a building from the city of Greenville for the site, with plans to begin operations in summer 2019. Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says Nufarm will repackage and ship products sent to Greenville from other facilities.

Local and state officials will grant the company a projected $6 million-plus in tax breaks and incentives.

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Nufarm sells herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and seeds. The company said it needs to expand because "robust" growth in its U.S. operations means it's running out of capacity elsewhere. The company said the Greenville location will focus on herbicides and cotton, allowing it to distribute more products in Southern states.

The company is projected to complete hiring by 2022, paying workers an average of $44,314 per year.

Nufarm is projected to qualify for more than $4 million in property tax breaks over 10 years, as well as $1.2 million in rebates from worker income taxes as part of program subsidizing higher-paying jobs. The state is giving $350,000 to complete a rail spur to the Columbus and Greenville Railway, while local officials are giving $200,000.

Because Nufarm is locating in a county classified as economically depressed, it will also be exempted from state income and franchise taxes for up to 10 years, as well as sales taxes on initial equipment. The state didn't release a projected value of those incentives.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 72 260 14,103
MORTGAGES 73 292 16,297
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 13 30 2,232
BUILDING PERMITS 273 684 29,437
BANKRUPTCIES 52 168 9,094
BUSINESS LICENSES 30 82 4,783
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 40 106 5,639
MARRIAGE LICENSES 24 80 3,062

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.