Arkansas Inmates Accuse County Jail of Being Unsafe

VOL. 133 | NO. 167 | Thursday, August 23, 2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nearly two dozen inmates are accusing a central Arkansas jail of keeping them locked in their cells simply because of a staff shortage.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 23 inmates filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Pulaski County jail, Sheriff Doc Holladay and five jail officials and employees. The inmates want the case designated as a class-action lawsuit so they can jointly pursue claims of civil rights violations.

The lawsuit alleges the practice of having one deputy oversee about 150 inmates, along with blind spots from a lack of cameras, creates the potential for violent or sexual acts to go unnoticed. The lawsuit alleges the practice violates federal law and county policy.

Neither the sheriff's office spokesman nor the chief of detention could be reached for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.