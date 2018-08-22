Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 166 | Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Gov. Bill Haslam Announces School Testing Listening Tour

The Associated Press

Updated 12:36PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is launching a statewide tour to hear ideas to improve the state's problem-plagued elementary and secondary school online testing process.

Haslam announced Tuesday that the TNReady listening tour will include six stops statewide for teachers, administrators and technology and assessment coordinators to discuss recent problems administering the tests and offer ideas for improvements.

Haslam and Education Commissioner Candice McQueen will attend each tour stop. Haslam says ex-Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents executive director Wayne Miller will lead the tour as a paid adviser for the governor's office.

The first stop is in Knoxville on Aug. 24.

Because of the testing issues, the state charged $2.5 million in liquidated damages to vendor Questar. McQueen said the state hopes to contract with a new vendor by the spring.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

