SCS Board Approves 9 New Charter Schools With Concerns About Saturation

VOL. 133 | NO. 166 | Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Shelby County Schools board members approved nine new charter schools for the 2019-2020 school year including the conversion of six Catholic Jubilee schools to secular charter schools.

But school board members expressed concern about the addition of three charter schools to Orange Mound, an area they say is becoming saturated with all types of schools.

The approvals bring the number of charter schools in Memphis to more than 60 assuming all of the existing charters remain in operation next school year.

SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson said his staff will make recommendations in September and October on possible charter school closings. But those recommendations won’t be based on how many other schools are in an area. Instead they will be based on the academic performance of the schools and the rate of growth in student achievement as well as the financial condition of the schools.

“Those are the questions we wrestle with,” Hopson said of the location of schools and their proximity to other schools. ”It’s no surprise we have way too many schools. … What we need to work toward is truly figuring out the right number of schools. Right now we are just spreading ourselves even more thin.”

Until or unless the school board approves a charter policy that includes looking at the saturation of an area by schools, Hopson has instructed his staff to go by state standards for approving or denying charter school applications that do not include that factor.

But there is nothing forbidding school board members from bringing up the factor and basing their votes on it.

The set of charter applications was approved on a 5-3 board vote.

“There has to be at this point a conversation about saturation of neighborhoods,” board chairwoman Shante Avant said, signaling there could be a move to put in place such a standard beyond the school system’s current “charter compact” – an agreement for the school system and charter operators to work together.

Hopson and some board members have complained in the past of a similar ‘saturation” of schools in Hickory Hill.

School board member Stephanie Love complained of the saturation in one area of town being fed by students the charters are taking out of other areas.

“Six buses come into Frayser taking kids out of Frayser,” said Love, who was one of the three no votes on approving the slate of new charters. “What does that do for our communities? I think that we need to look at all of this.”

Compass Community Schools will operate charter schools in Binghampton, Berclair, Frayser, Hickory Hill, Orange Mound and Midtown. All but the Midtown school will be elementary schools. The Midtown school will be a high school at what is currently Memphis Catholic High School.

SCS general counsel and chief legal officer Jennifer Ervin said the conversion of private religious schools to charter status is new in the state’s experience with charter schools.

She told the board Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s office refused to opine on the matter citing the unique situation.

The other charter applications approved for the next school year are:

• Freedom Prep Academy Sherwood Forest, a second Freedom Prep Charter school

• Aster College Prep in the Sherwood Forest/Orange Mound Area

• Memphis Merit Academy in Parkway Village.

The school board also voted Tuesday to deny the applications for five other proposed charter schools.

They include Aspire Coleman Middle School in Raleigh; Cornerstone Prep Middle School, which had no location in its proposal; and a Green Dot K-8 charter in southwest Memphis.

The SCS staff recommended those three proposals be denied because of poor performance at other schools those charters operate in Memphis.

Also denied because of unaddressed concerns in their applications were Blueprint Avodah, a new charter operator proposing a school in South Memphis, and Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering Elementary School, proposed for Downtown.

The two board votes Tuesday on the approvals and denials followed the recommendation of the school system staff.