VOL. 133 | NO. 166 | Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Transition House Opens in Medical District

A counseling service for recently released federal prisoners dealing with substance abuse and behavioral health issues has opened on Madison Avenue in the Medical District.

Transition House of Tennessee Inc. recently purchased the 3,616-square-foot building at 661 Madison Ave. for $437,500, public records show.

The 68-year-old brick building is flanked on the east by Influence 1 Foundation and on the west by a vacant building that is to be future home of the Karen Adams Designs stationery company.

The Florida-based business came to Memphis after winning a contract to provide services for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Thomas Griffin said.

He is the chief executive who founded Transition House Inc. in 1993 in St. Cloud, Florida., just south of Orlando. Transition House started there as a halfway house providing treatment for homeless men with alcohol or drug-abuse diagnoses.

The organization expanded its services and now operates in five states. In Tennessee, it previously opened a center in Chattanooga.

The site on Madison will not be residential. He likened the schedule of office visits to those for a doctor’s office.

“They do this to ensure people get themselves back into mainstream life and do not reoffend,’’ Griffin said of federal prison officials.

Transition House’s mental health counselors, clinical social workers and addiction-treatment professionals are licensed by the state of Tennessee, he said.

Transition House considered several buildings in the core Memphis area, but all within a geographic area required by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. “The (request for proposals) gives you certain geographic restrictions,’’ Griffin said. “It’s got to be within five to seven miles of a central location they pick.’’

The building at 661 Madison is a good fit for the services because of its access to public transportation, he said. “Many clients will not have vehicles right away’’ after their release from prison, Griffin said.

— Special to the Daily News

Roy Orbison Hologram Concert Set for Orpheum Theatre

Roy Orbison is set to perform in Memphis, while accompanied by a live orchestra on Oct. 23.

Tickets go on sale for In Dreams: Roy Orbison In Concert - The Hologram Tour on 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24.

Via hologram, Orbison will perform his classic tracks, in addition to newly recorded and never-before-heard arrangements of his originals.

Orbison’s catalogue includes “Oh, Pretty Woman,” “You Got It,” “Only the Lonely,” “Crying,” “I Drove All Night,” “It’s Over” and “In Dreams.”

Eric Schaeffer, of Broadway’s Million Dollar Quartet, is directing the tour.

“I’ve seen first-hand the impact artists like Roy Orbison have had on today’s generation,” Schaeffer said. “What many younger music fans may not realize is just what Orbison meant to his industry and our musical culture. He was an amazing song-writer, singer and performer who is responsible for a stunning catalogue of hits. This production is about putting the spotlight back on the creative genius of Roy Orbison and to be able to share it with all the generations.”

Tickets for the Orpheum Theatre show will go on sale at www.livenation.com, the Orpheum Theatre Box Office or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000.

— Special to the Daily News

Tennessee Music Pathways Launching with Free Concert

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development is hosting a free concert next month at the New Daisy Theater to promote its new Tennessee Music Pathways program.

The Six Degrees to Tennessee Roots Jam, to be held Sept. 15, will feature Grammy Award-winning group The Roots, who will be joined by guest artists Elle King, Dustin Lynch, Estelle, JJ Julius Son from Kaleo and The Isley Brothers. The Roots serve as the official house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

According to the Department of Tourist Development, the influences of these artists signify the connection nearly all musicians have back to the state of Tennessee, in six degrees of separation or less.

Tennessee Music Pathways is a statewide program designed to guide visitors to musical points of interest through an online travel-planning portal, featuring hundreds of landmarks and attractions, promoting the genres that call the state home: blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll.

The state is also unveiling a music search engine with “Rolling Stone,” called Six Degrees, that allows users to enter an artist’s name to see their connection to Tennessee, in six degrees or less.

For ticket information information, visit www.tnrootsjam.com. For more information on the online portal visit www.TennesseeMusicPathways.com.

— Special to the Daily News

Art Invitational Kicks Off Cooper Young Festival

The 2018 Cooper Young Festival Art Invitational presented by Evolve Bank and Trust will be showcasing local artisans from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13, at Epicenter.

The free event celebrates the artists who live and work in the Cooper Young Historic District and allows them to showcase their work in a gallery setting.

This year’s featured artists include Maria Ferguson, Jeanne Seagle, Nick Canterucci, Karen Golightly, John Browning and Barry Buxhaum.

The 2018 Cooper Young Festival poster artist, Jay Etkin, will also have featured artwork on this evening. Original poster art will be sold during a silent auction.

Complimentary wine/beer, refreshments and live music from local singers Shayla and Frank Shaw will be present at the event.

For more information, visit www.cooperyoungfestival.com.

— Special to the Daily News

Mid-South Fair Returning To Landers Center

The 11-day Mid-South Fair begins at the Landers Center in Southaven on Thursday, Sept. 20.

Admission is $10 for those age 13 to 59 and $5 for children age 5 to 12. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Parking is free daily.

The fair includes carnival rides, carnival games, contests, fair food, a petting zoo and featured exhibitions Dana Kunze’s High Diving Pirates of the Caribbean Show, Stingray Exhibit, Show Me Swine Racers, Bears of Bearadise Ranch, Luna Brothers Big Top Circus, and a Petting Zoo.

Fourteen music performers are scheduled: Steve Azar, William Michael Morgan, Konzentido De Afid Ferrer, Ingram Hill, Allen Mack Myers Moore, Sow & Tether, Tedashii, Justin Moore/Tyler Rich, 8 Ball & MJG, Playa Fly, Lovely the Band, Bryce Vine and (Southaven’s) Brown Missionary Baptist Church Choir.

“From an exciting midway to unique exhibitions to world-class entertainment and the largest amateur performing arts talent contest of its kind in the United States, we look forward to once again hosting one of the Mid-South’s iconic community events,” said Todd Mastry, executive director of Landers Center.

The fair runs through Sept. 30.

More information is available at http://www.midsouthfair.com.

— Special to the Daily News