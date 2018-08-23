BOGARD Restaurant Drops Plans for Overton Square Site

VOL. 133 | NO. 166 | Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Plans to open an “upscale’’ but charitable restaurant called BOGARD in Overton Square have been suspended, with two of the partners citing their involvement with the transition team of incoming County Mayor Lee Harris as the reason.

Former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Lionel Hollins is co-chairman of Lee’s transition team and Mem10 Consulting chief executive Preston Butts is a member.

A prepared statement they released says: “Consequently, plans for Hollins and Butts' upcoming Overton Square restaurant with SoGiv nonprofit director Ed Bogard, BOGARD, have been suspended as the ownership team refocuses on their new leadership priorities. The team appreciates the assistance of Loeb Properties as they transition to their new roles.’’

Loeb Properties is the Overton Square landlord.

Butts further explained the decision in a phone interview Wednesday morning.

“With the vastness of the roles we’ve taken on, we like to give things 100 percent,’’ Butts said.

“For us to help move and take the city in the direction it needs to go, we looked at the commitment and wanted to take that very seriously.’’

BOGARD was to open in the 3,790-square-foot space at 2110 Madison that most recently housed Stanley BBQ.

BOGARD was to serve “Southern inspired’’ dishes.

The BOGARD acronym stands for “Buying One Gives Another Rare Dish.’’ Each meal purchased was to provide another meal for a person in need as part of a partnership with Mid-South Food Bank.