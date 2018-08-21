Last Word: Bob Smith Talks, Crosstown Anniversary and Grant's Parking Lot

VOL. 133 | NO. 165 | Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Bob Smith’s testimony was a good part of the first day of the nonjury trial that began Monday before Memphis Federal Court Judge Jon McCalla on police surveillance of protesters. Smith was the alias used by Police Sgt. Tim Reynolds – Reynolds acknowledged during his testimony Monday Downtown. The identity was also used by several other officers.

Another sizeable part of the opening day was spent on the question of whether the Tennessee ACLU has standing in the case. That will be mixed with more testimony from police brass about the extent of their surveillance in what looks to be a long week in federal court. Because this is a nonjury trial, McCalla is trying to keep this moving at a faster clip than would be the case if there was a jury to consider. That’s also why the switching from ACLU and standing to police surveillance – the two pillars of the case.

As the trial was underway, police showed up at the home of Fight for $15 activist Antonio Cathey, who sued the city over police surveillance in a case that was later settled with police agreeing not to surveil Cathey but also not admitting any wrongdoing. Police said they were looking for a relative of Cathey and also served a search warrant across the street at the home of Cathey's cousin. Cathey says it's retaliation for his activism and that the timing was intentional.

One year ago this weekend was the protest at the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Health Sciences Park that included several arrests by Memphis Police when several people tried to cover the statue in a sheet. It was also the same day that Crosstown Concourse formally opened to the public. One of those weekends in our city where it was possible to go from a grand opening in a cavernous atrium with a church choir filling the immense space to police sirens and confrontation in the breath-taking summer heat.

Crosstown co-leaders Todd Richardson and McLean Wilson on “Behind The Headlines” to talk about that. Wilson also telling us the project has now gone from several dozen financing sources to a more basic financing that means the project should be debt free in 20 years. And he and Richardson talk about the difficulty in getting financial institutions to even hear the details over the phone of the Crosstown project then and the interest since then in the Memphis way of development by renovation and adaptive reuse.

In our CRE Emphasis…

Frayser old-timers know it as Grant’s parking lot. That’s not a Civil War reference. It was a department store called Grant’s that was what we today would call the anchor tenant of the Frayser Plaza Shopping Center. The shopping center where teenagers in t-shirts and blue jeans once stared at what was beneath the hoods of cars and watched the Frayser world go by for hours on end is about to get a $14 million makeover as Harmony Plaza.

Involved in the project is Shawn Massey of The Shopping Center Group who is making a habit of the conversion of old retail areas like this into repurposed centers of commerce. He’s also involved in the project to bring back retail where the old Treasury department store once was at James and Hollywood, also in Frayser. Harmony Plaza is to be anchored by a STEM charter school which is also something of a pattern with the nearby Memphis Business Academy and Hickory Hill's Power Center Academy.

Poag Shopping Centers sees a slowing of retail development and is adjusting, in part with a new chief strategy officer.

Meanwhile, the University District’s first phase of development now that it is aTIF – tax increment financing – district is about to begin on Highland. Look for a crosswalk and similar features at Highland and Walker.

A look inside Restaurant Iris before its Wednesday opening and nothing from the original menu is left. Instead there are six new entrees, five new snacks and five new starters.

Meanwhile, at Poplar and Ridgeway the new Central BBQ is open for business in a location that has been several other things restaurant in recent years. This Central BBQ is also different because of the role Kemmons Wilson Companies is playing – the lead role.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says he’s open to talking over the idea of a city-only Industrial Development Board that would take the city out of EDGE – the entity that now functions as a city-county industrial development board. That’s among the options a city council appointed study group is to report on in three months’ time. But Strickland also made it clear to us that he doesn’t think EDGE is where the city’s problems with an economic development strategy begin.

More on County Mayor Mark Luttrell’s veto of another county commission action around who provides legal counsel to who at the county building. There could be some discussion of this at Wednesday committee sessions … or not.

Mel and Pearl Shaw on Aretha Franklin’s legacy.

The Tigers non-conference basketball schedule features six teams from the most recent NCAA tournament possibly including NCAA champion Villanova in a Thanksgiving tournament.

Shelby County Mayor-elect Lee Harris and the 13 Shelby County Commissioners – all elected to four-year terms of office in the Aug. 2 elections will take the oath of office Thursday, Aug. 30, at 4:30 p.m. at Cannon Center Downtown. The county charter officers and court clerks take the oath earlier that day at 2 p.m., also at the Cannon Center. That is with the exception of the General Sessions Court Clerk who is on the other even-year election cycle that comes around again in 2020.