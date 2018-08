VOL. 133 | NO. 165 | Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Church Health’s free Community Culinary Medicine Cooking Classes kick off Tuesday, Aug. 21, and continue through Sept. 25 at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. Morning (10 a.m. to noon) and evening (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) series are available. Participants learn how to make delicious and nutritious meals, then enjoy the meals made in class. Pre-registration required; visit churchhealth.org/communitycooking for details and enrollment.

Novel hosts “Rush” author Lisa Patton for a discussion and book signing Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Talk Shoppe meets Wednesday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Mary Jane Lessley of Signs Now will present “Top Tips for Winning Ways to Stay in Front of Your Market.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Church Health presents Thrive, a monthly gathering of stroke survivors and their families, Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m. in the Church Health Community Room, 1350 Concourse Ave. Through group reflection, social interaction, recreation and movement, we’ll explore how a balanced, healthy life after stroke is within reach. Cost is free. Visit churchhealth.org/event/thriveaugust or call Kevin Gibson at 901-701-2294 to register.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: It’s a Plant Party Thursday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Design a tiny landscape in a terrarium while getting expert advice on plant care. These indoor alt-gardens feature forgiving plants and soil mixed on site. Order small plates from Fratelli’s and bring your own drinks. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details and tickets.

Circuit Playhouse presents the regional premiere of “Junk” Friday, Aug. 24, through Sept. 9 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for showtimes and tickets.

The 11th annual Forrest Spence 5K takes place Saturday, Aug. 25, starting at 8 a.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Along with the 5K walk/run, the day includes a 1-mile fun run, 100-yard dash, food, door prices and kids’ activities area. Proceeds benefit The Forrest Spence Fund, which raises funds for nonmedical needs of critically or chronically ill children and their families. Register at forrestspencefund.org.

Novel will host Roquita Coleman-Williams, signing and discussing “Storealities,” Saturday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.