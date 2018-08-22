VOL. 133 | NO. 165 | Tuesday, August 21, 2018

David Moore Leaving Memphis Tigers Program, Brady White to Start as QB

Quarterback David Moore is leaving the Memphis Tigers program, according to head coach Mike Norvell. “David Moore is no longer part of the program,” Norvell said. “He has elected to explore his options and transfer.” Norvell also announced Brady White will be the starting quarterback for the Tigers opening matchup against the Mercer Bears.

The third-year head coach said White has mastered the playbook, and he has confidence in him as a starter.

“Brady’s going to be our starting quarterback,” Norvell said. “He’s developed very well. He’s one of the smartest young men I’ve ever been around.”

Moore and White were locked in a quarterback battle during preseason practice. Norvell recently said he wasn’t ready to declare the winner. Both quarterbacks split time with the first and second offenses throughout fall and spring camp.

The Tigers added Moore as part of Norvell’s class of 2016. The 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback was ranked No. 915 in the nation, according to 247Sports. Memphis picked up Moore after he decommitted from SMU and visited UCF.

White joined the Tigers after three seasons at Arizona State. He only started in one game where he suffered a Lisfranc fracture that sidelined him two seasons. The former four-star prospect was part of the class of 2015 and has two years of assured eligibility at the U of M.

Norvell has two other quarterbacks on the roster in redshirt freshman Connor Adair and freshman Brady McBride. Three-star Sheldon Layman is a part of Memphis’ class of 2019.