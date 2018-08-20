The Week Ahead: Aug. 20-26

VOL. 133 | NO. 164 | Monday, August 20, 2018

Good morning, Memphis! Fall is just around the corner and the weather later this week may give a you a more convincing notion of that. Here is a list of events and meetings that may be of interest as you get the week started.

Doc’s Wine, Spirits & More is inviting wine connoisseurs to take a trip around Europe with the Doc’s Old World Wine Tasting Monday night. The $25-ticketed event will be held at Amerigo Italian Restaurant on Ridgeway Road from 5-6:30 p.m. More than a dozen wines from France, Spain and Italy will be available for tastings, paired with Amerigo hors d’oeuvres such as Tuscan crab cakes, meatballs and an antipasto platter. Tickets can be reserved by calling Doc’s at 901-249-7928.

Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Memphis’ annual diversity mixer, “Drinks, Diversity + Dialogue,” takes place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21 at the National Civil Rights Museum. The event is set to include drinks, live flamenco guitar music and conversation. The mixer is free and open to both members and non-members alike, but only 60 spots are available.

Have an opinion about parking in Downtown Memphis? The Downtown Memphis Commission and Medical District Collaborative want to hear it. The organizations are holding an open house to collect input about parking strategies for Downtown Memphis Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at High Cotton Brewing Co.

On Wednesday, the Shelby County Health, Educational and Housing Facility board of directors is meeting to consider a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with St. Peter Manor and up to $4 million in revenue bonds to finance/refinance the acquisition, construction and installation costs of educational facilities for Aurora Collegiate Academy. The meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. at the offices of Farris Bobango Branan PLC.

Thursday, the Memphis Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold a Transportation Policy Board meeting at UT Health Science Center’s Student Alumni building beginning at 1:30 p.m. Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell is chairman. City of Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald is vice chair. For more, click here.

Memphis is one of 10 cities selected to participate in the Big Jump Project, a national three-year initiative to help local communities make a big jump in bicycling. Thursday, eight members of the local Big Jump Advisory Committee will reveal projects they have been working on inspired by a trip earlier this summer to the Netherlands, funded by the Hyde family Foundations and PeopleForBikes. The presentation is part of Pizza with Planners, BLDG Memphis’ ongoing free series. Pizza with Planners: Big Jump 2 Netherlands - Community Projects 4 Memphis is 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at Advance Memphis Warehouse, 575 Suzette St.

The Third Annual Focus Awards, recognizing LGBT persons and allies who make a significant impact on the LGBT community through their leadership, career achievements and personal qualities, will be held at the Atrium in Overton Square Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Memphis Redbirds start their last homestand of the regular season at 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. the Nashville Sounds at AutoZone Park. The Redbirds will play at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks follow Saturday’s game. The series continues with a Sunday game at 2:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. games Monday and Tuesday. The AutoZone Park box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday on non-game days and opens at 10 a.m. on game days. You can also call for tickets at 901-721-6000 or go to www.memphisredbirds.com for tickets and detailed information about promotions and discounts. Playoff tickets also have gone on sale.

It’s a free Food Truck Friday at Dixon Gallery & Gardens. Event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, call (901) 761-5250.

As part of its Summer Movie Series sponsored by Orion Federal Credit Union, The Orpheum Theatre is showing “Rocky Horror Picture Show” Friday night at 8 p.m. Before the show, enter the on-stage costume contest, stop by the photo booth and grab a movie-themed drink special. Audience participation prop bags, including playing cards and party hats, will be sold for $5 before the show. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Saturday, the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County hosts Paw Prints Party, its largest fundraiser of the year, at the Memphis Botanic Garden, beginning at 6 p.m. In its 14th year, the 2018 event will include a live and silent auction, open bar, seated dinner, live entertainment and dancing, among other festivities. Tickets start at $150.