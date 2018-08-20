Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 164 | Monday, August 20, 2018

Plant Owner Agrees to Plead Guilty After Immigration Raid

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (AP) — The owner of a Tennessee meatpacking plant where a federal immigration raid took more than 90 people into custody has agreed to plead guilty to employing unauthorized immigrants.

News outlets report James Brantley also agreed to plead guilty to tax evasion and wire fraud this week after the Southeastern Provision meatpacking plant in Bean Station was raided April 5. Civil rights activists have said the raid may have been the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump's administration.

Court records show Brantley dodged nearly $1.3 million in federal payroll taxes over the past decade. A plea agreement shows Brantley withdrew cash to pay some workers.

The charges listed in Brantley's plea agreement carry a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison and restitution. Sentencing hasn't been set.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 78 78 13,921
MORTGAGES 93 93 16,098
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 2,202
BUILDING PERMITS 242 242 28,995
BANKRUPTCIES 59 59 8,985
BUSINESS LICENSES 29 29 4,730
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 37 37 5,570
MARRIAGE LICENSES 37 37 3,019

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.